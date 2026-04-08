COPD Market: High-Growth Opportunities For Investors To 2034 Delveinsight Genentech, Glaxosmithkline, Verona Pharma, Regeneron Pharma, Sanofi, Medimmune, Epiendo Pharma, Tetherex Pharma, Astrazene

COPD Market: High-Growth Opportunities for Investors to 2034 – DelveInsight | Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma, Regeneron Pharma, Sanofi, MedImmune, EpiEndo Pharma, Tetherex Pharma, AstraZeneca

DelveInsight's “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report:

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market size was valued approximately USD 11.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2026, AstraZeneca's investigational therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has demonstrated positive results in two Phase III trials, showing broad efficacy despite similar mechanisms yielding mixed outcomes for Roche and Sanofi. The Oberon and Titania studies evaluated the impact of AstraZeneca's anti-IL-33 antibody, tozorakimab, on reducing rates of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations. Analysts from Guggenheim Securities had previously noted that expectations for the program were relatively modest. Investor sentiment had been dampened following unsuccessful trials of IL-33 pathway inhibitors, including Sanofi and Regeneron's itepekimab and Roche's astegolimab.

In January 2026, GSK a nnounced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on maintenance therapy for adults with poorly controlled COPD associated with elevated blood eosinophil levels. The decision was supported by favorable findings from the Phase III MATINEE and METREX studies, where mepolizumab significantly lowered the annual rate of moderate-to-severe exacerbations versus placebo on top of standard treatment, with comparable safety profiles across treatment groups.

In November 2025, Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH ) announced that it will hold a virtual key opinion leader investor event on December 8, 2025, at 10:30 AM ET to review the Phase 3 clinical development program for ampreloxetine in treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with multiple system atrophy (MSA), ahead of anticipated topline results in Q1 2026. The event will include insights from Dr. Horacio Kaufmann and company leadership, covering the unmet medical need in MSA, the design of the CYPRESS Phase 3 trial driven by positive REDWOOD study outcomes, and the commercial prospects and strategy for ampreloxetine, followed by a live Q&A session.

In July 2025, Upstream Bio has initiated dosing in the Phase II randomized trial of verekitug, an antibody antagonist of the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor, for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The VENTURE study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, will assess the safety and efficacy of the therapy in about 670 adults with moderate-to-severe COPD. Participants will receive either 100 mg of verekitug every 12 weeks, 400 mg every 24 weeks, or placebo, over treatment durations of 60 to 108 weeks.

In June 2025, Sanofi and Regeneron announced that the Phase III AERIFY-1 trial evaluating the fully human monoclonal antibody itepekimab in former smokers with inadequately controlled COPD met its primary objective. Former smokers were defined as individuals who had abstained from smoking for at least six months. The trial, involving 1,127 participants, achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a 27% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations compared to placebo at week 52.

In May 2025, The AERIFY-1 Phase 3 trial testing itepekimab in former smokers with inadequately controlled COPD achieved its primary goal, showing a 27% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations versus placebo at week 52, marking a clinically meaningful outcome. In contrast, the AERIFY-2 Phase 3 study did not reach the same primary endpoint, though early benefits were observed during the course of the trial, according to a press release from Sanofi and Regeneron.

In April 2025, Sanofi and Regeneron announced that their Phase III AERIFY-1 trial evaluating the fully human monoclonal antibody itepekimab in former smokers with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has met its primary objective. Former smokers were defined as individuals who had not smoked for at least six months. The trial, which enrolled 1,127 participants, successfully met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a 27% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations compared to placebo at week 52.

In April 2025, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), has received encouraging feedback from its Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), specifically the Division of Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care within the Office of Immunology and Inflammation.

In March 2025, SMSbiotech has reached a key milestone in advancing its regenerative medicine platform, receiving approval to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in Australia (registration number: ANZCTR12624001140549p). The trial will assess the safety and tolerability of the company's novel Small Mobile stem (SMS) cell therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This marks a significant step in SMSbiotech's mission to tackle this debilitating lung condition. Notably, the Phase I study in Australia will be the first human trial of this specific cell-based therapy.

In March 2025, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the marketing and manufacturing of Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults who do not achieve sufficient control with current treatment options.

In January 2025, Aer Therapeutics ("Aer"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative inhaled therapies for mucus-related lung diseases, announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial of fexlamose (previously known as AER-01) for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In September 2024, GSK's asthma drug Nucala (mepolizumab) achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial for treating patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Results from the MATINEE study revealed that adding Nucala to inhaled maintenance therapy significantly lowered the annualized rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared to placebo.

In April 2024, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shared an update on the Phase 2a COURSE trial results for TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference. The trial, which investigated tezepelumab in patients with moderate to very severe COPD across various eosinophil levels and inflammatory drivers, showed promising results. The study did not exclude patients based on baseline eosinophil count (BEC) and enrolled a diverse group. Tezepelumab reduced the annualized rate of moderate or severe COPD exacerbations by 17% compared to placebo, though the result did not reach statistical significance.

In January 2024, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) has released findings from the Phase 4 PIFR-2 trial of YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, the sole once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) authorized in the U.S. for COPD maintenance therapy. The PIFR-2 study aimed to illustrate superior lung function enhancement with YUPELRI administered via standard jet nebulizer versus Spiriva® (tiotropium) delivered through a dry powder inhaler (Spiriva® HandiHaler®) in severe to very severe COPD patients with suboptimal peak inspiratory flow rate (PIFR).

In the 7MM, the United States held the largest COPD market, valued at approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2024.

In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD across the 7MM were approximately 31 million.

In 2024, chronic bronchitis represented the largest portion of COPD cases in the EU4 and the UK, totaling approximately 6.42 million cases.

In Japan, a notable disparity exists between the estimated COPD population and those receiving treatment, reflecting widespread underdiagnosis and a high unmet need for improved early detection and management. In 2024, the highest number of cases was observed in the 65–74-year age group, totaling approximately 283,000.

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies: Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, and others

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies: Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149), SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA, Ensifentrine (RPL554), Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500, Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent), Tozorakimab (MEDI3506), FASENRA (Benralizumab), Tezspire (Tezepelumab), EP395, SelK2, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), CHF6001/Tanimilast, SNG001 (IFN-β), Acumapimod (BCT-197), Zofin, PUL-042, MV130, GSK3923868, PUR1800, GRC 39815, DMX-700, and others.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the majority of cases of COPD are of female as compared to male, in the US

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market dynamics.