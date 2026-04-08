India Escapes Launches Personalized Tours Across India & International Destinations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 7, 2026 8:06 am - Shimla-based travel specialist offers custom itineraries with expert local insight for unforgettable journeys across India and beyond

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India – April 1, 2026 – India Escapes, a trusted Shimla-based travel company, today announced the expansion of its portfolio with fully personalized and tailor-made tour packages covering every corner of India and select international destinations.

From the majestic Himalayas and vibrant heritage sites in North India, to the serene backwaters, beaches, and temples of South India, the royal palaces, deserts, and wildlife of West & Central India, and exciting overseas journeys - India Escapes crafts every itinerary around the traveler's unique preferences, interests, and budget.

"Our mission is to turn your dream vacation into a seamless and memorable reality," said a spokesperson for India Escapes. "We combine deep local expertise with trusted on-ground partners to deliver authentic, comfortable, and hassle-free travel experiences."

Wide Range of Customized Packages Include:

North India Tours: Himalayan adventures, Himachal hill stations, Golden Triangle, and Spiti Valley expeditions

South India Tours: Kerala backwaters, Tamil Nadu temple trails, and tranquil beach getaways

West & Central India Tours: Royal Rajasthan circuits, Goa beaches, and wildlife safaris

International Tours: Curated overseas holidays designed with the same attention to detail

All packages emphasize comfort, transparency, and genuine local insights. Travelers consistently rate India Escapes highly for well-planned itineraries, excellent service, and value for money.

Based in the beautiful hill station of Shimla, India Escapes is a registered travel agency committed to creating lasting travel memories for individuals, couples, families, and groups.

For more information or to request a custom quote, visit or contact the team directly.

About India Escapes India Escapes is a full-service travel company headquartered in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Specializing in bespoke holidays, the company offers personalized tours across North, South, West & Central India, as well as international destinations, with a strong focus on authenticity and client satisfaction.

Media Contact: India Escapes Top Floor, Verma Building, Bhatakuffer Chowk, Sanjauli, Shimla, HP, India Email:...,... Phone: +91 8091066115 and +91 9805670008 Website:

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