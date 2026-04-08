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Nutanix Accelerates Service Provider Growth With New Cloud Capabilities And Migration Programs
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New and upcoming multitenancy offerings and service validation programs are designed to help service providers scale efficiently while modernizing customer environments
DUBAI, UAE,April, 2026 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new platform and program enhancements for Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program partners, including the new multitenant cloud capabilities enabled by the Nutanix Service Provider Central program designed to help partners scale and differentiate their services. “Service providers are at the heart of helping customers modernize and adopt cloud operating models on their terms,” said Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix.“With the Nutanix Cloud Platform and our Elevate Service Provider Program, we will deliver multitenant capabilities, flexible licensing, and the go-to-market support partners need to build differentiated offerings that drive growth and long-term customer value.” Powering Multitenancy for Service Providers: Service Provider Central with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution aims to provide a clear path for recently disenfranchised VMware Cloud Service Provider partners to continue offering profitable services to their customers. It is a new product that will be available in the second half of 2026 and is designed to address the pressing market need for an enterprise-grade multitenant Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas) on NCP. Service Provider Central will offer a single pane of glass through Nutanix Central enabling service providers to run multiple tenants with automated workflows on shared Nutanix infrastructure without compromising control or compliance. Individual tenants will get their own private cloud environment with access to the familiar Nutanix Prism solution. Tenants will be able to manage their own compute, storage and networking, identity, and authorization. Service providers will maintain centralized operational control and governance. Enabling Trusted, Nutanix-Validated Service Offerings: New program offerings include a new“Powered by Nutanix: Verified Solutions” where service providers delivering offerings aligned with Nutanix best practices and architectural standards can earn official verification from Nutanix, helping customers more easily identify trusted, high-quality services built using Nutanix software. The program initially covers private cloud services, with solution badges available for IaaS, including Sovereign IaaS, and Disaster Recovery as a Service. In the future, Nutanix plans to expand verification to additional services such as Desktop as a Service and cloud native solutions. Accelerating Service Provider Transitions from VMware to Nutanix: Nutanix is offering an onboarding incentive to accelerate service provider transitions from VMware. Eligible providers can access Nutanix software at a nominal per-month commitment during an initial promotional period on new three-year or longer consumption subscriptions tied to VMware replacements. This helps service providers avoid paying full costs for both platforms during migration. “Service providers are playing an increasingly critical role in helping organizations modernize and adopt flexible cloud operating models, particularly across the Middle East and Africa. With our enhanced multitenant capabilities and partner programs, we are enabling providers to scale efficiently, deliver differentiated services, and support customers as they transition to hybrid multicloud environments with greater confidence and control,” said Shaista Ahmed, Director, Channel & OEM Sales, Middle East & Africa at Nutanix. Partner Commentary: “Strong partnerships are built on trust, a shared expertise, and a clear understanding of real operational challenges. Working closely with Nutanix on the development of Service Provider Central, we've brought our experience as a global service provider to highly secure and regulated industries to help shape the platform in a way that reflects how service providers operate today. Our collaboration has resulted in a solution that allows service providers to deliver scalable, secure, multitenant cloud services while making adoption simple for customers operating in complex environments.”
DUBAI, UAE,April, 2026 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new platform and program enhancements for Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program partners, including the new multitenant cloud capabilities enabled by the Nutanix Service Provider Central program designed to help partners scale and differentiate their services. “Service providers are at the heart of helping customers modernize and adopt cloud operating models on their terms,” said Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix.“With the Nutanix Cloud Platform and our Elevate Service Provider Program, we will deliver multitenant capabilities, flexible licensing, and the go-to-market support partners need to build differentiated offerings that drive growth and long-term customer value.” Powering Multitenancy for Service Providers: Service Provider Central with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution aims to provide a clear path for recently disenfranchised VMware Cloud Service Provider partners to continue offering profitable services to their customers. It is a new product that will be available in the second half of 2026 and is designed to address the pressing market need for an enterprise-grade multitenant Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas) on NCP. Service Provider Central will offer a single pane of glass through Nutanix Central enabling service providers to run multiple tenants with automated workflows on shared Nutanix infrastructure without compromising control or compliance. Individual tenants will get their own private cloud environment with access to the familiar Nutanix Prism solution. Tenants will be able to manage their own compute, storage and networking, identity, and authorization. Service providers will maintain centralized operational control and governance. Enabling Trusted, Nutanix-Validated Service Offerings: New program offerings include a new“Powered by Nutanix: Verified Solutions” where service providers delivering offerings aligned with Nutanix best practices and architectural standards can earn official verification from Nutanix, helping customers more easily identify trusted, high-quality services built using Nutanix software. The program initially covers private cloud services, with solution badges available for IaaS, including Sovereign IaaS, and Disaster Recovery as a Service. In the future, Nutanix plans to expand verification to additional services such as Desktop as a Service and cloud native solutions. Accelerating Service Provider Transitions from VMware to Nutanix: Nutanix is offering an onboarding incentive to accelerate service provider transitions from VMware. Eligible providers can access Nutanix software at a nominal per-month commitment during an initial promotional period on new three-year or longer consumption subscriptions tied to VMware replacements. This helps service providers avoid paying full costs for both platforms during migration. “Service providers are playing an increasingly critical role in helping organizations modernize and adopt flexible cloud operating models, particularly across the Middle East and Africa. With our enhanced multitenant capabilities and partner programs, we are enabling providers to scale efficiently, deliver differentiated services, and support customers as they transition to hybrid multicloud environments with greater confidence and control,” said Shaista Ahmed, Director, Channel & OEM Sales, Middle East & Africa at Nutanix. Partner Commentary: “Strong partnerships are built on trust, a shared expertise, and a clear understanding of real operational challenges. Working closely with Nutanix on the development of Service Provider Central, we've brought our experience as a global service provider to highly secure and regulated industries to help shape the platform in a way that reflects how service providers operate today. Our collaboration has resulted in a solution that allows service providers to deliver scalable, secure, multitenant cloud services while making adoption simple for customers operating in complex environments.”
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