Acronis Launches MDR By Acronis TRU To Provide 24/7 Threat Detection And Response For Msps

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Delivered by Acronis TRU, the service enables MSPs to provide threat detection, rapid response, and cyber resilience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026 – Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, has announced the launch of Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU, a globally available 24/7/365 managed detection and response (MDR) service. Built specifically for managed service providers (MSPs) of any size, the highly accessible service provides threat detection, rapid incident response, and cyber resilience powered by the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU). With this service, MSPs can expand their security offerings and deliver scalable protection without the complexity or cost of operating an in-house security operations center.

As cyber threats grow in sophistication and frequency, many MSPs struggle to deliver advanced security services due to the cost, expertise, and infrastructure required. Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU addresses this challenge by delivering continuous monitoring, rapid threat containment, and expert incident response powered by the Acronis Threat Research Unit, helping MSPs strengthen client security while reducing operational overhead.

Unlike traditional MDR services that rely on multiple tools for detection, remediation, and recovery, Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU provides an integrated, globally available solution optimized for MSPs of all sizes. The service combines endpoint detection and response with integrated proactive protection via patch management and built-in business continuity capabilities, enabling faster incident response, streamlined management, and improved cyber resilience.

“Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU was built to make advanced detection and response accessible globally to MSPs of any size,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis.“Unlike traditional MDR services, Acronis MDR combines proactive protection, integrated business continuity, and Acronis' expertise so MSPs have the ability to deliver secure, high-quality MDR to their clients while minimizing complexity and costs.”

MDR Purpose-built for MSPs:

Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU enables MSPs to expand their service portfolio with a scalable, cost-efficient solution that integrates detection, response, and recovery in a single platform for end-to-end cyber resilience and business continuity.

24/7 monitoring and rapid response – Continuous endpoint monitoring, threat triage, and rapid isolation by Acronis' Threat Research Unit (TRU). Critical incidents are remediated in as little as 15 minutes. Integrated proactive protection and business continuity – Built-in patch management and attack rollback capabilities enable seamless protection and recovery. Highly accessible for MSPs – Flexible pricing and simplified onboarding make MDR easy to adopt and scale.

Key benefits include:

“If you want to build a strong security operation, you need 24/7 coverage and deep expertise. That's not something a mid-sized MSP can easily do in-house, but with Acronis MDR, we get that level of protection for our customers,” said Robert Nieuwenhuijse, CEO at SIX ICT.“We were really impressed by the technical knowledge of the MDR team-the way they investigate incidents, how thoroughly they work and how they communicate. It shows the seniority of the experts protecting our systems.”

Broader MDR Ecosystem:

Acronis MDR by Legato Security is provided through one of North America's leading SOC providers and a strategic Acronis partner, offering advanced add-on services such as compliance consulting and penetration testing. Acronis MDR by Regional MSSPs is delivered through the Acronis MSSP Program and enables localized service tailored to specific markets, with language support and compliance coverage for regions including the UK, Australia, Singapore, Japan, the Nordics, and Bulgaria.

As part of the broader Acronis MDR portfolio, the service can also be delivered through trusted MSSP partners. These options help MSPs worldwide scale MDR delivery while ensuring integration, compliance, and high-quality service.

With Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU as the primary offering, and additional options through strategic MSSP partners, Acronis enables MSPs across the globe to provide compliant, localized, and secure MDR services.

Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU is now available globally.

About Acronis:Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.