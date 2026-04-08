Greenland Energy Company Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell As CEO Highlights Transformational Arctic Exploration Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company leadership marks milestone following public listing, outlines near-term drilling plans and long-term vision for Jameson Land Basin

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Greenland Energy Company ("Greenland") (NASDAQ: GLND) visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate its recent public listing, with CEO Robert Price, Executive Chairman Larry G. Swets, Jr., and Executive Advisor Joe Moglia ringing the Opening Bell. The event underscores the company's focus on advancing hydrocarbon exploration in Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, a large-scale, underexplored asset that management believes could represent one of the most significant new onshore energy opportunities globally.

During a recent interview, Price emphasized the company's near-term operational momentum, including plans to drill its first two wells in 2026 following more than a year of logistical preparation. He highlighted the basin's scale-spanning approximately 2 million acres-and noted the presence of multiple identified drilling targets supported by legacy seismic data and modern reprocessing.“This is a conventional resource in a basin that has never been drilled,” Price said, pointing to the potential for significant discoveries as the company initiates its first exploration campaign.

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development. More information regarding Greenland Energy Company is available on its website .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Greenland Energy Company and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Greenland Energy Company or others following the closing of the business combination; 2) the ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Greenland Energy Company as a result of consummation of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with partners and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Greenland Energy Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 8) geological and technical uncertainties inherent in oil and gas exploration; 9) commodity price volatility; 10) regulatory and permitting risks associated with operations in Greenland; and 11) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Pelican Acquisition Corporation's Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other documents of Pelican Acquisition Corporation filed, or of Greenland Energy Company, to be filed, with the SEC. Although Greenland Energy Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Greenland Energy Company presently does not know of or that Greenland Energy Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Greenland Energy Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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