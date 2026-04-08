Wireless Network Service Providers (Mnos & Mvnos) Directory 2026: 1400+ Operators From 217+ Countries Across The Globe - Connect With Mobile Operators, Csps, And Nsps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Wireless NSP Directory 2026-2030 offers service providers unprecedented access to decision-makers across 1400+ operators in 217+ countries, facilitating business growth and insights. Its enhanced design triples contact data, fostering connections among telecom entities, hubs, and network enablers.

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Network Service Providers (NSP) Directory (including both MNOs & MVNOs) 2026-2030" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Wireless Network Service Providers (NSP) Directory, including both MNOs & MVNOs, 2026-2030, 'combo' edition helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.

Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). This latest Global Wireless NSP Directory edition features 1400+ operators from 217+ countries across the globe. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the communication service providers businesses. Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ CSPs/ NSPs and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

Global Wireless Network Service Providers (NSP) Directory, including both MNOs & MVNOs, 2026-2030 bifurcates into 2 parts:

Part 1. MNOs, Part 2. MVNOs; and, offers following information:

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

Anyone looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, AI companies, event & networking companies, and more.

For more information about this directory visit

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