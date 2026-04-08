Southland Holdings, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLND). The investigation focuses on Southland's executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Southland securities?

If you purchased Southland securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at... or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On November 12, 2025, Southland reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other things, the Company reported revenue of approximately $213.3 million and gross margin of approximately 1.5%. The Company also disclosed that the quarter reflected a significant non-cash tax charge related to the establishment of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, as well as unfavorable adjustments related to certain legacy projects and dispute resolutions.

Following these disclosures, Southland's stock declined in subsequent trading sessions, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Southland complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Southland stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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