Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs On Nations Supplying Weapons To Iran

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs On Nations Supplying Weapons To Iran


2026-04-08 09:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said nations that are supplying weapons to Iran will be tariffed immediately at 50% on all goods.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said:“Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”

He also said in a separate post that his administration is "talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," several hours after he announced a temporary ceasefire with Tehran which had agreed to temporarily reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

MENAFN08042026007365015876ID1110957423



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search