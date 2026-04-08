Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs On Nations Supplying Weapons To Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said nations that are supplying weapons to Iran will be tariffed immediately at 50% on all goods.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said:“Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”

He also said in a separate post that his administration is "talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," several hours after he announced a temporary ceasefire with Tehran which had agreed to temporarily reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.