'Step To Realising Resolve Of Developed Rajasthan': Raj CM Inspects Under-Construction Chambal Aqueduct In Bundi

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Wednesday, visited the Guhata village in Indragarh tehsil of Bundi district to inspect the ongoing construction of the Chambal Aqueduct under the Ram Jal Setu Link Project.

Describing the project as one of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's most ambitious initiatives, the Chief Minister said that it will ensure adequate availability of water for both drinking and irrigation purposes in 17 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

Taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Sharma said: "In Guhata village of Bundi district, the formal worship of the piers of the massive aqueduct being constructed on the Chambal River under the 'Ram Jal Setu Link Project' was performed, and an exhibition based on the project's progress was viewed. On this occasion, tree plantation was also carried out to convey a message of environmental conservation. This 2280-metre-long and 36-metre-high aqueduct will strengthen irrigation for the farmers of the state and drinking water availability for the general public. At the same time, the 7-metre-wide pathway being constructed on top of it will make travel between Kota and Delhi more convenient, faster, and safer."

"This project is an important step towards realising the resolve of a developed Rajasthan. By strengthening water management, it will play a key role in improving the lives of the common people and giving new momentum to regional development."

Nearly 40 per cent of the state's population is expected to benefit from the project.

Chief Minister Sharma directed the state government officials to maintain high construction quality standards and ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Highlighting the importance of the Chambal Aqueduct as a key component of the project, the Chief Minister instructed government officials to regularly monitor construction activities.

He also reviewed the project's progress and issued necessary directions.

Officials told Chief Minister Sharma that the aqueduct is being constructed across the Chambal river between Pipalda Samel village in Kota district and Guhata village in Bundi district, with a total length of 2,280 metres.

The structure will be supported by 5,060 piles and 77 pile caps, and will include nearly 384 circular piers.

The aqueduct will facilitate water flow across the Chambal river, enabling efficient river crossing.

It will also provide a route for vehicular movement, benefiting the general public.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister performed the puja of an aqueduct pier and inspected an exhibition showcasing various aspects of the Ram Jal Setu Link Project.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma conveyed a message of environmental conservation by planting a sapling.

Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Abhay Kumar, and other officials associated with the project were present during the visit.