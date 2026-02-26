403
Paritee Accelerates US Expansion With Acquisition Of One Strategy Group
(MENAFN- PRovoke) OSLO/NEW YORK - Paritee, the fast-growing international communications and advisory firm, has expanded its footprint in the US with the acquisition of corporate strategy and executive communications firm One Strategy Group for an undisclosed sum.
Founded in 2023, One Strategy Group advises CEOs and C‐suite leaders on corporate positioning, reputation strategy, media relations, and executive communications, helping clients navigate societal complexity, anticipate risk, and align business strategy with external narratives.
The firm, led by CEO David Meadvin, has a team of more than 20 across New York City and Washington, DC, with a leadership team that also includes Everett Rosenfeld, executive vice president and co-founder; Elizabeth Stein, managing director; and Sophie Ross, executive vice president.
As part of the transaction, Meadvin becomes a partner in Paritee and assumes the role of president of Paritee Holding US, with a mandate to drive further growth and expand the company's advisory services in the United States.
The acquisition signals a new growth area for Paritee in corporate advisory services, alongside its existing US presence via Brands2Life, the integrated communications agency it acquired in 2023.
Meadvin will work closely with Rene Musech, Paritee partner and president of Brands2Life Holding US, who will continue to lead Brands2Life's US operations and further expand its strong position supporting technology clients navigating US market expansion, category leadership, and IPO readiness.
“We built One Strategy Group to serve leaders facing complex strategic decisions,” said Meadvin.“Joining Paritee gives us broader international reach and access to a strong network of advisory firms while maintaining the focus and culture that define our team.”
Lars Erik Grønntun, founder and executive chairman of Paritee, said:“David and his team bring extensive experience advising CEOs and leadership teams at pivotal moments, giving us a strong new platform for growth in the US and enhancing our existing capabilities in the American market. Looking ahead to Paritee's next development cycle, the US will be a prioritized growth market for Paritee.”
Paritee CEO Jonas Palmqvist added:“With One Strategy Group, we add further depth in senior corporate and executive advisory. Alongside Brands2Life in the US, we now operate two complementary advisory businesses with distinct strengths and shared ambition.”
The deal follows Paritee's recent expansion across Europe and the Middle East, including investments in Truth Consulting in the UK, Kruse Larsen in Norway, North Seventy Five in Dubai, Fenton Fitzwilliam in Dublin and Brussels, and RPP Group in Brussels.
Paritee currently operates across nearly 20 offices in 12 markets, advising clients across technology, healthcare, energy, financial services and other regulated industries.
