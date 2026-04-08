SEC Enforcement Drops Sharply In 2025 As New Leadership Shifts Agency Focus

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SEC Case Count Falls as Agency Resets Enforcement Approach

The US Securities and Exchange Commission reported a sharp drop in enforcement activity for fiscal 2025. The agency said it brought 456 enforcement actions through September. That was down from 583 actions in the prior year.

The news comes as the SEC changes its enforcement approach under Chairman Paul Atkins. The agency said it now wants fewer volume-driven cases. It said the focus is on fraud, market manipulation, and abuses of trust.

Penalty Totals Rise on Old Ponzi Case While Core Remedies Fall

The SEC said its latest annual report reflects a different way to judge enforcement work. The agency said past resources were often used to raise case counts. It said that method created the wrong standard for effective enforcement.

The SEC also said its annual totals did not include 1,095 matters that were investigated and later closed. Some of those matters involved practices that were fixed without formal charges. The agency used that point to explain its new reporting frame.

Atkins described the new direction in the agency statement. He said,“We have redirected resources toward the types of misconduct that inflict the greatest harm.” He added that the SEC is moving away from approaches centered on volume and record penalties.

The decline was also shaped by timing. SEC data showed that nearly half of the 456 actions were filed before January 2025. That means activity slowed further after the Trump administration began.

Crypto Cases and Staff Losses Add to the Shift

The policy change has also reached the crypto sector. Under current leadership, the SEC has dismissed several high-profile cases against crypto firms and executives. That move matters for digital asset markets because the agency had pursued the sector aggressively in earlier years.

For crypto readers, the new report signals a softer enforcement posture in some areas. Still, the SEC said fraud and market manipulation remain top priorities. That means crypto-related conduct can still draw action when investor losses are clear.

The enforcement division also faced internal strain during the year. Its enforcement director resigned suddenly last month. At the same time, the division lost 18% of its staff in fiscal 2025, according to a recent government report.

Staff losses and leadership turnover often slow enforcement work during transition periods. Experts have noted that such slowdowns are common after a change in administration. In 2025, however, the drop in SEC activity also reflects a clear reset in how the agency defines enforcement success.

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