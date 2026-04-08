Game On: The Human Bean's Spring Menu Is Here to Fuel Your Best Season Yet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medford, OR, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The game is on at The Human Bean with the launch of an energizing new drink menu made for epic wins and sunny day hangs. Available now through June 2, 2026, this season's limited-time beverages bring bold flavors, vibrant colors, and refreshment that fuels adventure - whether you're on a spontaneous road trip, celebrating wins with your crew, or creating picture-perfect moments in the sunshine.

Peach Fling Bright® Energy brings the energy! This high-vibe blend combines juicy white peach with Albanese® peach ring sweetness, powered by Original Bright Energy to keep you going strong. Sweet, electric, and made to play hard, it's the ultimate pick-me-up for sunny days.

Strawberry Fields Lemonade is an all-day sideline sipper. Tart lemonade and juicy strawberry flavor create the ultimate refresher. Icy cold and built for movement - it fuels warmups, timeouts, and victory laps alike. One sip and you're back in the game.

Matcha Berry is a smooth power play of earthy matcha and sweet blueberry flavor, crafted to keep energy steady and focus locked in. This balanced blend delivers a calm boost that goes the distance without the crash. Fresh, vibrant, and effortlessly cool - it's a winning sip for double-headers, easy mornings, and everything in between.

"This season, thirst-quenching flavors meet eye-catching colors in drinks that look as good as they taste," says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. "We're excited to partner with Albanese to blend their iconic peach rings with our clean-caffeine Bright, making for a fresh and uplifting experience."

This spring, show up for grads and moms with The Human Bean gift cards - the ultimate gift for people on the go. From April 29 through May 12, 2026, customers who purchase $25 total in gift cards can receive a complimentary drink up to 24 oz. Purchase $50 total in gift cards, and receive two free drinks! Gift cards can be combined in any amount to reach the total, making it easy to spread the love this spring.

The Human Bean's new special drink menu is available now through June 2, 2026, or while supplies last. Gift cards are available for purchase in-store and online. Visit thehumanbean to explore the complete drink menu, or follow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

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Game On: The Human Bean's Spring Menu Is Here to Fuel Your Best Season Yet

CONTACT: Kathryn Braet The Human Bean 541-608-0564...