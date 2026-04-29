South African Govt Urges Public To Uphold Rule Of Law Amid Anti-Immigration Marches

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, April 30 (IANS) The South African government has urged citizens to uphold the Constitution as it intensifies efforts to curb illegal immigration amid recent protests targeting foreign nationals.

Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa made the call in a statement on Wednesday (local time) after several political parties and vigilante groups staged marches demanding that foreign nationals produce documentation.

The anti-immigration group March and March held a protest in Pretoria on Tuesday and another in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Local and international media have also reported recent incidents of harassment and attacks against foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, including KwaZulu-Natal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mnukwa said the government is committed to sovereignty, security, and the rule of law, and called on members of the public to work with law enforcement authorities in addressing concerns related to illegal immigration and unlawful activities.

"Such concerns should be reported to the South African Police Service, immigration authorities, or other relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure they are addressed lawfully and effectively," she said, urging members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

Mnukwa said the government is strengthening measures to address illegal immigration, including tightening border controls to combat unlawful entry, illicit trade, and fraudulent activities that undermine revenue collection and the rule of law.

The government has also introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation system to enhance South Africa's ability to manage the movement of people in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner, while improving infrastructure at some ports of entry, she added.