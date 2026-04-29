Border Guards Detain 26 SBGS Servicemen, 69 Civilians For Corruption This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by SBGS spokesperson Andrii Demchenko.

According to him, the State Border Guard Service independently takes steps – through its internal and own security units – to expose any unlawful actions that may be committed by its personnel.

“For example, over the first three months of 2026, based on reports from internal and own security units, 600 criminal proceedings were entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, some of them related to corruption,” he said.

As part of these criminal proceedings, 26 SBGS servicemen and 69 civilians were detained this year, while 53 individuals have been held criminally liable under court verdicts.

In addition, internal and own security units documented 50 attempts this year to offer unlawful benefits to SBGS servicemen. The total amount of such offers reached UAH 7.5 million.

Demchenko noted that last year 95 such attempts were recorded, totaling UAH 8.5 million. In 2025, information on offenses involving the receipt or provision of undue benefits or abuse of influence was entered into the register, leading to the detention of 33 servicemen and 62 civilians. A total of 76 individuals were notified of suspicion while committing crimes.

Dniester River becoming popular route for illegalcrossings, says spox Demchenko

As reported, more than 520 groups involved in the illegal smuggling of people across the border were uncovered in Ukraine last year.