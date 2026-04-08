Propane Market Forecast At 260.88 Million Tons By 2031 With Asia Pacific Commanding 40%+ Market Share Mordor Intelligence Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Propane industry growth is driven by strong and diverse end-use demand across multiple sectors. Rising consumption in residential applications, particularly for heating and cooking, continues to support steady expansion.

Hyderabad, India, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global propane market 205.39 million tons in 2025 to 213.75 million tons in 2026, and projected to hit 260.88 million tons by 2031, reflecting a 4.07% CAGR. Growth is supported by its lower carbon footprint and cost advantage, especially in rural areas. Strong uptake in petrochemicals, wider cylinder distribution, and improving safety infrastructure are boosting accessibility in emerging markets. Bio-propane investments and supportive policies, including autogas incentives, are further driving demand. Meanwhile, the agriculture and transport sectors continue to add consistent consumption, even as price fluctuations create minor supply-side challenges.

Propane Market Trends & Forecast

Stable household demand despite the electrification shift

Residential use remains steady even as electrification gains traction, supported by cost advantages and strong reliance in rural regions. Flexible policies and stable pricing have helped sustain usage, particularly among lower-income households, ensuring consistent demand in mature markets.

“The propane market reflects steady, demand-led dynamics shaped by energy diversification and regional supply shifts,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.“This assessment draws on consistently validated data frameworks and cross-market triangulation, offering a level of reliability and comparability that supports confident, evidence-based decision-making.”

Industrial segment fueling faster expansion

Industrial consumption is growing at a stronger pace, driven by increasing use in petrochemical processing. Companies are also exploring cleaner production methods, combining efficiency with sustainability goals, which strengthens the long-term demand outlook.

Renewable propane gaining strong momentum

Bio-based propane is emerging rapidly as a cleaner alternative, supported by emission reduction goals and rising investments. Ongoing innovation and supportive initiatives are improving supply availability and encouraging wider adoption.

Propane Market Segment Emphasizing Efficiency & Scalable Growth

By Source

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Bio-Propane

By End-user Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Other End-user Industries

By Distribution Channel

Bulk Delivery

Cylinder Distribution

Autogas Refueling Network

Retail Packaged (1-lb and Camping)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America



Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

Gain Region-Wise Analysis and Localized Coverage, Including the Japanese Edition:

Propane Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific and North America Driving Supply–Demand Balance

Asia-Pacific continues to lead growth, supported by rapid industrial development, rising population, and strong adoption of LPG programs. Countries like China and India are driving demand through petrochemical expansion and increased household usage. North America remains a key supplier, backed by abundant resources and strong export infrastructure, while domestic demand grows gradually with support from alternative fuel applications.

Europe, Middle East & South America Shaping Transition and Stability

In Europe, traditional demand is stable, but the shift toward renewable propane is gaining traction due to strict environmental policies and evolving energy frameworks. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa benefit from resource availability to support petrochemical growth, and South America sees steady progress driven by household fuel programs and agricultural needs.

Propane Companies Featuring

AltaGas Ltd.

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

DCC Plc

Energy Transfer LP

Eni SpA

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corporation



GAIL (India) Limited

Gazprom Linde PLC

PDVSA

PetroChina Company Limited (China National Petroleum Corp.)

Phillips 66 Company

Repsol

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Shell PLC

SHV Energy

Suburban Propane

TotalEnergies

UGI Corporation

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence

The market is led by prominent players such as Halliburton, Baker Hughes Company, BASF, SLB, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC: e

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