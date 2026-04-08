Loblaw Companies Limited Announces The Timing Of The First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRAMPTON, Ontario, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) announced today that it will release its 2026 first quarter results on May 6, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET). The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET), as well as an audio webcast.

To access via audio webcast please go to the“Investor” section of loblaw and note that pre-registration will be available. Alternatively, please dial (647) 932-3411 or Toll-Free (800) 715-9871. Following the live event, the webcast will be archived and available to replay for 12 months.

This year the Loblaw Companies Limited Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), at Massey Hall, 178 Victoria Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Shareholders who are not able to attend in person will be able to listen, participate and vote at the meeting in real time through a web-based platform at [meeting password: agm2026] and via telephone.

To access the Annual Meeting of Shareholders via audio-conference please dial (416) 855-9085 or Toll-Free (800) 990-2777 [English Conference ID: 99958, French Conference ID: 80895]. The audio playback will be made available after the event at (289) 819-1325 or Toll-Free at (888) 660-6264 [English Passcode: 99958#, French Passcode: 80895#]. For additional details on how to join, attend or vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders through the virtual platform or via telephone, please refer to the“LUMI User Guide – Hybrid Meeting” which will be available as of April 10, 2026, on the events & presentations page at Loblaw.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. The Company also provides credit card and everyday banking services and insurance brokerage solutions. With more than 2,800 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at .

Media Enquiries, contact:

Scott Bonikowsky

Loblaw Companies Limited, Senior-Vice President Corporate Affairs and Communications

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Investors Enquiries, contact:

Roy MacDonald

Loblaw Companies Limited, Vice President Investor Relations

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