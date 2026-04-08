How Much Does Mukesh Ambani's Driver Earn? Shocking Salary And Perks Explained

Ever wondered what it's like to drive for India's richest man? Mukesh Ambani's personal driver earns a hefty salary, enjoys exclusive perks, and handles high-end luxury cars with top-level responsibility and utmost professionalism every day.

Working as a driver for Mukesh Ambani is not an ordinary job. Reports suggest his personal chauffeur earns around ₹2 lakh per month, which adds up to nearly ₹24 lakh annually. In some cases, the salary is said to go even higher, touching around ₹40–48 lakh per year.

Getting this job is extremely difficult. Drivers are hired through private agencies and undergo rigorous training. They must know how to handle high-end luxury and even bulletproof vehicles. Along with driving skills, they are trained to deal with security threats and high-pressure situations.

Apart from a hefty salary, the job comes with multiple benefits. Drivers often receive insurance, allowances, and long-term job security. Working for one of India's richest families also ensures financial stability and a high standard of living compared to typical chauffeur jobs.

The role comes with huge responsibility. Driving for the Ambani family means ensuring top-level safety at all times. These drivers often operate luxury cars equipped with advanced security features. While the lifestyle is comfortable, the job demands discipline, alertness, and complete professionalism every single day.