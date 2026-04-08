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Iran Confirms US Talks in Islamabad, Announces Pause in Hostilities
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced early Wednesday that negotiations with US representatives will begin in Islamabad on Friday, set to last up to 15 days under Pakistan’s mediation, marking a temporary pause in hostilities between the two sides.
The council stated that Iran agreed to engage in talks for a two-week period after achieving what it described as key objectives on the battlefield.
It emphasized that the move does not signify the end of the war, noting that any permanent cessation of hostilities will depend on securing Iran’s conditions and finalizing terms of what it called a “victory.”
Iran has submitted a 10-point proposal that includes guarantees against future attacks, lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation for damages, withdrawal of US forces from the region, and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
The council added that safe passage through the strategic waterway will be ensured during the two-week period through coordination with Iran’s armed forces, under a framework that maintains Iran’s control over transit.
Negotiations are scheduled to start on Friday in Islamabad and could be extended by mutual consent, the council said.
It stressed that the talks are being conducted with “full distrust” toward the US and warned that Iranian forces remain ready to respond to any violations, stating that “hands remain on the trigger.”
The council stated that Iran agreed to engage in talks for a two-week period after achieving what it described as key objectives on the battlefield.
It emphasized that the move does not signify the end of the war, noting that any permanent cessation of hostilities will depend on securing Iran’s conditions and finalizing terms of what it called a “victory.”
Iran has submitted a 10-point proposal that includes guarantees against future attacks, lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation for damages, withdrawal of US forces from the region, and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
The council added that safe passage through the strategic waterway will be ensured during the two-week period through coordination with Iran’s armed forces, under a framework that maintains Iran’s control over transit.
Negotiations are scheduled to start on Friday in Islamabad and could be extended by mutual consent, the council said.
It stressed that the talks are being conducted with “full distrust” toward the US and warned that Iranian forces remain ready to respond to any violations, stating that “hands remain on the trigger.”
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