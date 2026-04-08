(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormBlends, a health technology platform focused on GLP-1 weight loss result and weight management provider director listings, today announced the completion of a major platform expansion that positions it as the most comprehensive consumer intelligence resource for prescription weight management medications in the United States. The platform now features 7,282 individually profiled provider listings across all 50 states, 100 physician-reviewed clinical research reports, 17 interactive health tools, and a clinical education library covering every major GLP-1 and peptide therapy on the market. As the $45 billion GLP-1 market accelerates toward $122 billion by 2030, FormBlends is building the definitive consumer resource for evidence-based medication information, provider transparency, and clinical education.





FormBlends: Building the most comprehensive GLP-1 and peptide intelligence platform on the internet The announcement comes as the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market reaches $45.3 billion in 2025, projected to hit $122.3 billion by 2030. Goldman Sachs forecasts the anti-obesity drug market at $95 billion by 2030. J.P. Morgan projects the global incretin market at $200 billion by the same year. Morgan Stanley estimates $77 billion. 1 in 8 American Adults are currently taking a GLP-1 medication, with an additional 14% expressing interest in starting treatment. Monthly prescriptions for GLP-1 receptor agonists have grown from 700,000 to 2.6 million since 2021. An Information Crisis in the Fastest-Growing Drug Category The explosive growth of GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies has created an equally explosive information gap. The National Consumers League documented a 1,200% increase in "violative or problematic" GLP-1-related advertising between 2022 and 2024. Separately, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy found that approximately 95% of websites offering prescription-only medications online operate outside of legal requirements, with 96% not requiring a valid prescription. Harvard Medical School researchers have flagged social media as a primary vector for GLP-1 misinformation, with platforms like TikTok rampant with false claims about supplements and foods that supposedly replicate the effects of prescription medications. The FDA has issued multiple warnings about fraudulent products with false labeling entering the market. "Patients are navigating an information environment where marketing is frequently disguised as medical advice," said a FormBlends spokesperson. "The gap between what consumers need to know and what they can reliably find online is widening every month. We built this platform to close that gap with physician-reviewed, evidence-based clinical content." " We are not building a company that happens to have health content. We are building the most trusted clinical resource on the internet for GLP-1 and peptide therapy information, backed by peer-reviewed research and transparent provider data." What FormBlends Has Built: A Platform Overview 1. The National Provider Directory. FormBlends now maintains 7,282 individually profiled weight management clinic listings across all 50 states, each featuring verified ratings, treatment offerings, pricing transparency data, patient review analysis, and an editorially written assessment. Unlike aggregator sites that scrape listings without context, every FormBlends profile includes editorial content reviewed by the platform's medical team, honest advantages and limitations, and transparent cost comparison information. Provider data is sourced from the Yelp Fusion API and verified quarterly. 2. Clinical Research Library. The platform's research section houses 100 physician-reviewed reports covering GLP-1 receptor agonists, peptide therapies, and weight management science. Each report cites peer-reviewed sources from journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, The Lancet, and Nature Medicine. FormBlends' ambition is to function as the most complete reference library for GLP-1 and peptide clinical data on the internet, organized and explained for patients rather than clinicians. 3. Interactive Health Tools. FormBlends offers 17 free clinical tools including a BMI calculator, drug interaction checker, insurance coverage checker, dosing schedule planner, peptide dosage calculator, and weight loss timeline estimator. These tools are designed to help patients prepare for conversations with their physicians, not replace medical consultation. 4. Educational Article Library. The platform's clinical education library includes comprehensive guides organized by drug class and therapeutic category. Article hubs cover GLP-1 receptor agonists, peptide therapy, medication comparisons, side effect profiles, dosing protocols, and cost analyses. Every article is medically reviewed and updated quarterly with current clinical data. All clinical claims cite peer-reviewed sources. The Clinical Evidence: Why GLP-1 Medications Are Reshaping Medicine The scale of FormBlends' investment in clinical education reflects the extraordinary scope of what published research shows GLP-1 receptor agonists are capable of. These medications have demonstrated benefits extending well beyond weight management into cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and metabolic health, representing what many researchers describe as the most significant pharmacological development in endocrinology in decades.



Clinical Trial Published Finding Source STEP 1-4 14.9%-17.4% mean body weight loss at 68 weeks; 69-79% of patients achieved clinically meaningful weight reduction NEJM, 2021 STEP 5 (Long-term) 16.7% sustained weight reduction maintained at 104 weeks vs. 0.6% with placebo Nature Medicine, 2022 SURMOUNT-1 22.5% weight reduction at highest dose; 63% of participants achieved 20% or greater reduction NEJM, 2022 SURMOUNT-5 (Head-to-Head) Tirzepatide 20.2% vs. semaglutide 13.7% weight reduction at 72 weeks Applied Clinical Trials, 2025 SELECT (Cardiovascular) 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events across 17,604 patients (HR 0.80) NEJM, 2023 FLOW (Kidney) 24% reduction in composite kidney endpoint; trial stopped early due to efficacy ADA, 2024





FormBlends' research library provides detailed breakdowns of each of these trials, including a comprehensive semaglutide vs tirzepatide compariso, all translated from clinical language into patient-accessible explanations. The platform's goal is to make published clinical data as accessible as possible, so patients can have informed conversations with their physicians about whether these therapies may be appropriate for their individual circumstances.

A $1.4 Trillion Problem

The economic burden of obesity in the United States is staggering. The Milken Institute and the GWU STOP Obesity Alliance estimate the total economic impact at $1.4 trillion annually when accounting for direct medical expenses and lost productivity.

Adults with obesity incur an average of $2,505 more in annual medical costs than normal-weight adults, with costs escalating to 233.6% higher for individuals with Class 3 obesity. US prescription drug spending hit $805.9 billion in 2024, up 10.2% year-over-year, with weight management medications accounting for 46.8% of the total increase.

Total US spending on GLP-1 receptor agonists grew over 500% from $13.7 billion in 2018 to $71.7 billion in 2023, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

$71.7 Billion

Total US GLP-1 receptor agonist spending in 2023, up from $13.7 billion in 2018. Weight management medications drove 46.8% of all US prescription drug spending growth in 2024.

Medicare Coverage: A Catalyst for Information Demand

Beginning July 1, 2026, Medicare will cover select GLP-1 receptor agonist medications for weight management at a $50 per month copay through the new "Medicare GLP-1 Bridge" program, marking the first-ever Medicare coverage for obesity medications after a two-decade exclusion. The CMS BALANCE Model, launching January 2027 for Medicare Part D, is projected to further expand access.

Goldman Sachs projects 15 million US adults will be on anti-obesity medications by 2030, representing 13% of the adult population excluding those with diabetes. J.P. Morgan's estimate is higher: 25 million Americans by the same year.

"Medicare coverage will bring tens of millions of new patients into this category for the first time," said a FormBlends spokesperson. "These patients will need reliable, physician-reviewed information to make informed decisions. That is exactly what our clinical resources and research library are designed to provide. We want to be the place physicians recommend their patients go to learn."

The Peptide Frontier: Education Beyond GLP-1

FormBlends' platform extends beyond GLP-1 receptor agonists into the broader peptide therapy landscape, which reached $140.86 billion globally in 2025 and is projected to grow to $260.25 billion by 2030 at a 10.77% CAGR.

The platform's peptide education resources, dosage calculators, and reconstitution reference tools serve a growing consumer segment seeking evidence-based information about therapies gaining attention in longevity and regenerative medicine research. The platform's retatrutide research hub covers next-generation triple-agonist GLP-1 therapies currently in late-stage clinical trials.

The Search for Answers: Consumer Behavior Signals Demand for Better Resources

Consumer search behavior reflects the intensity of demand for reliable GLP-1 information. The term "GLP-1" now averages over 3 million monthly Google searches, having surpassed "Ozempic" in search volume by early 2025 as consumers shift from brand-name awareness to drug-class research.

A longitudinal analysis published in PMC found that prescription volume and search volume for GLP-1 medications are correlated at r = 0.97, one of the highest correlation coefficients ever recorded between prescription drug utilization and online search behavior. This suggests that patients are actively researching these medications before and during treatment.

This behavioral shift signals a more sophisticated patient population, one that is no longer searching for a brand name from a television commercial but actively comparing clinical evidence, evaluating providers, and assessing costs before making treatment decisions. FormBlends' provider comparison tools, head-to-head treatment analyses, and ranked provider guides are built specifically for this informed patient.

A New Face of Wellness

FormBlends' thesis is that the GLP-1 era represents a fundamental shift in how Americans relate to their own health. For the first time, millions of people who were told that weight management was purely a matter of willpower have access to medications that address underlying biological mechanisms, medications backed by the largest, most rigorous clinical trial programs in modern endocrinology.

The company's content philosophy reflects this shift. FormBlends does not position itself as a marketing platform. It provides clinical information, transparent provider data, and educational resources that allow patients to make decisions grounded in evidence rather than advertising. Every page on the platform, from the side effects guides to the provider directory to the health assessment, is reviewed by licensed clinicians and updated with current published data.

"For decades, the wellness industry sold aspiration. We are building something different: a platform that provides clarity. Patients deserve to know what these medications do, what the published clinical evidence shows, and where to find a qualified provider. If we do that well, the rest takes care of itself."

"The consumer searching for GLP-1 information in 2026 is fundamentally different from the consumer who first typed 'Ozempic' into Google in 2023," said a FormBlends spokesperson. "They are researching drug classes, reading published trial data, and comparing provider credentials before scheduling consultations. We built this entire platform for that patient."

By the Numbers: FormBlends Platform as of April 2026

Platform Metric Value Provider profiles maintained 7,282 across all 50 states + D.C. Clinical research reports 100 physician-reviewed Interactive health tools 17 (free, no account required) Educational articles 200+ medically reviewed guides Drug classes covered GLP-1 receptor agonists, peptides, TRT FAQs answered 72,820+ across directory and articles Medical review process All content reviewed by licensed clinicians Content update cycle Quarterly with latest published clinical data Provider data source Yelp Fusion API, verified quarterly Health assessment Free 2-minute online assessment





Availability

The FormBlends platform is available now at All educational content, research reports, interactive tools, and provider directory listings are free to access. Patients interested in exploring whether physician-supervised treatment may be appropriate for their circumstances can begin with a free health assessment.

About FormBlends

FormBlends is a health technology platform focused on GLP-1 receptor agonist education, peptide therapy research, and clinical health information. The platform combines the largest independently maintained weight management provider directory in the United States with interactive health tools, a peer-reviewed clinical research library, and physician-supervised telehealth consultations. All medical content is reviewed by licensed clinicians. Learn more at

Important Disclosures: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. GLP-1 receptor agonist medications are prescription treatments that require evaluation by a licensed healthcare provider. Clinical trial results cited in this release refer to published, peer-reviewed studies of FDA-approved branded medications and may not be representative of outcomes with any other products. Individual results vary. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any prescription treatment. The FormBlends provider directory is an informational resource; inclusion does not constitute endorsement. Provider data is sourced from publicly available information and verified quarterly.

Media Contact:

FormBlends Communications

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