US, Iran Agree To Two-Week Ceasefire: Tehran's 10-Point Proposal

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US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, with both sides claiming victory in the deal. The two sides agreed on the ceasefire barely an hour before Trump's deadline to obliterate the Islamic Republic was set to expire.

President Donald Trump told AFP on Tuesday that the US had won a "total and complete victory," despite Tehran also casting it as a win for its side, and amid questions over exactly what both sides had agreed on.

With uncertainty over arrangements for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic in particular, Trump insisted there was a strong framework for a longer-term deal. "We have a 15-point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there," Trump said.

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The war began when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader on February 28, sparking retaliatory strikes from Tehran on Gulf nations and Israel.

The President had said in his earlier announcement on his Truth Social network that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable."

Iran has outlined the points as follows:

1. A commitment to non-aggression

2. Continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz

3. Acceptance of uranium enrichment

4. Lifting of all primary sanctions

5. Lifting of all secondary sanctions

6. Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions

7. Termination of all Board of Governors resolutions

8. Payment of reparations to Iran

9. Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

10. Cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including against Hezbollah in Lebanon

There has been no confirmation from the US side that these were the exact points agreed upon. Netanyahu has also said that while Israel backs the ceasefire, Lebanon would not be included.

Lebanon was drawn into the conflict after Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, which has since carried out strikes, including on the capital, and launched a ground operation in the south of the country.

The fate of Iran's store of enriched uranium is another key question, after a war that the US President said was partially aimed at ensuring Iran could never get a nuclear weapon. But Trump insisted that the nuclear material would be covered by any peace deal. "That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn't have settled," Trump said, without giving any specifics about what would happen to the uranium.

Trump would not say whether he would go back to his original threats to lay waste to Iran's civilian power plants and bridges if the deal fell apart. "You're going to have to see," Trump told AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)

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