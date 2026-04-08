Cong Repeat Offender, Has 'Dalit Virodhi' Mindset: BJP On Rahul's 'Bahujan' Share Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress, calling it "Dalit virodhi (against Dalits)" after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over what he described as "systemic exclusion of Bahujan entrepreneurs" from major public sector contracts.

The political exchange follows remarks earlier made by Gandhi in Parliament, where he questioned the government over the distribution of public works contracts worth Rs 16,500 crore awarded last year. He specifically sought details on how much of these contracts were allocated to businesses owned by Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes.

Responding to his remarks, BJP leaders accused the Congress of having a long history of marginalising Dalit communities, rejecting Gandhi's criticism of the current government's policies.

BJP National Spokesperson C.R. Kesavan, speaking to IANS, alleged that the Congress has consistently demonstrated a "Dalit-virodhi mindset" over the years.

"Right from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi now, the Congress Party has been a repeat offender when it comes to disrespecting the dignity of our Dalit community. Mallikarjun Kharge himself, on multiple occasions, has expressed his frustration and made helpless remarks saying that the final decision is not with him, though he is Congress President, but with the high command," he said.

Kesavan further criticised the Congress leadership structure, stating, "This is how the first family of the Congress party has demeaned and degraded the office of the Congress President into a mere rubber stamp, which is now being held by Mallikarjun Kharge."

Continuing his attack, he added, "No one can forget the way the Gandhi family disrespected Kharge when Priyanka Gandhi was filing her nomination. They made him stand outside. This is how Congress functions. They even denied the Bharat Ratna to Dr B.R. Ambedkar."

Reiterating his allegations, Kesavan said, "Congress party has a 'Dalit-virodhi mindset', and it is the same thing that Rahul Gandhi practices."

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal also criticised Gandhi's remarks. Speaking to IANS, he said, "Rahul Gandhi should ask his ancestors, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the souls of these people, why did you do such injustice? Why did they (Congress) not give them (backward castes) their rights?"