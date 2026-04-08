Shehbaz Sharif's 'Draft' X Post On Iran-US Ceasefire Goes Viral Internet Says 'Looks He Used AI'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran Ceasefire: At a moment when every word carries diplomatic weight, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accidentally said too much-or at least, too soon. A“draft” version of a message on the Iran-US ceasefire was briefly posted on X before being edited, setting off a wave of online scrutiny.

Shehbaz Sharif draft tweet that wasn't meant to be seen

The post appeared with an unusual preface:“Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X”. Within minutes, the label vanished. The message remained.

But by then, it was too late.

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Screenshots spread rapidly, with users dissecting the edit and asking the obvious question: was this a glimpse into internal diplomatic messaging that was never meant to go public?

The original post read:

“Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.”

The edited version quietly dropped the opening words-but nothing else.

Internet spots Shehbaz Sharif draft tweet

On X, users quickly zeroed in on the edit history. What might once have gone unnoticed became, in minutes, a trending moment.“Proof that even the fate of the world can start with a copy-paste error”, one commented.

'Looks he used AI to draft an X pos t. Copied it and didn't finish editing it." quipped another.

The incident fed a broader curiosity: how much of diplomacy today is effectively happening in public, and how much is being shaped behind the scenes before being carefully released?

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In this case, the careful release appeared to falter.

US, Israel and Iran agree to a 2-week ceasefire

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a tentative, two-week ceasefire Wednesday in the war that tore across the Middle East and disrupted the global energy market, with US President Donald Trump pulling back from his threats to destroy Iranian“civilization.”

But questions emerged over what appeared to be dueling proposals to halt the fighting and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, with Iran insisting it would control and charge ships passing through the strait and continue to enrich uranium.

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Trump then suggested American warships would be“hangin' around” the narrow waterway through which 20% of all oil and natural gas passes in peacetime. That could be a potential flashpoint as the days goes on.

Pakistan said that talks over cementing a peace plan would begin in Islamabad as soon as Friday. Pakistan also said the ceasefire was to begin immediately, while Iran launched attacks on Gulf Arab states and Israel soon after.