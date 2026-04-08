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WHO Pauses Gaza Evacuations Following Worker Death

WHO Pauses Gaza Evacuations Following Worker Death


2026-04-08 02:17:20
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended medical evacuations from the Gaza Strip following the death of a contracted worker, amid broader warnings from the UN about risks to civilians and humanitarian staff.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Monday that the agency was “devastated” to confirm the contractor was killed in a “security incident” in Gaza, while two staff members present were unharmed.

“Following the incident, WHO suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice,” he wrote on the social media platform X, noting that the case is being investigated by “relevant authorities.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the incident is under investigation and emphasized the need to protect civilians and humanitarian personnel.

According to reports, since March 2, WHO has recorded 100 attacks on health facilities in Gaza, causing 54 deaths and 145 injuries among active health care workers. Dujarric highlighted the severe consequences for public health, stating: “These incidents put front line workers at extreme risk. And discourage people from seeking care that has obviously serious consequences for public health.”

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