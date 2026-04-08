Manoj Bajpayee Shares Unseen Pics With RGV On His 'Unforgettable' Journey

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Unforgettable' Birthday Wish for RGV

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently celebrated his birthday, and on the occasion of his special day, actor Manoj Bajpayee took a moment to look back on their journey, calling it "unforgettable" in a heartfelt post. Taking to his X handle, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared a series of unseen pictures with the filmmaker, offering a glimpse into their long journey together. The images captured moments from both their professional and personal bond, which goes back many years.

Manoj spoke about a journey filled with "madness" and memories, and described their association as "unforgettable." Sharing his feelings, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, @RGVzoomin. We've had our share of madness, arguments, laughter, and some unforgettable cinema along the way. Grateful for all of it. Stay as unpredictable, curious, and fearless as ever. Big hug." Happy Birthday, @RGVzoomin ❤️ We've had our share of madness, arguments, laughter...and some unforgettable cinema along the way. Grateful for all of it. Stay as unpredictable, curious, and fearless as ever. Big hug, twitter/eLnGdqXLCh - manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 7, 2026

The post soon received reactions from fans, who appreciated their bond and also reflected on Varma's work. Some also expressed hope of seeing the filmmaker return with strong content.

Upcoming Reunion and Past Collaborations

Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma are set to reunite once again for a horror film titled Police Station Mein Bhoot, which has already sparked curiosity among fans. Their previous collaboration includes the cult classic Satya.

Manoj Bajpayee's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in The Family Man Season 3. Directed by Raj & DK, the show follows Srikant Tiwari, who finds himself in a difficult situation as he becomes the nation's "most wanted man." The season blends action, humour, and family drama, making the series popular among viewers. (ANI)

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