Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Q4 Revenue Surge Portends 2026 Growth

Strong revenue growth for digital mortgage platform provider Beeline Holdings is encouraging for 2026, with net revenue for Q4 2025 rising 127% year over year, and mortgage originations increasing 44% to $84.7 million during the quarter. Unit economics also improved, with revenue per loan rising 31% while cost per loan declined 18%. Beeline ended 2025 debt-free, strengthening its balance sheet ahead of expansion, as the company launched its new BeelineEquity platform introducing blockchain-recorded fractional home-equity transactions. Management expects revenue growth to accelerate in 2026 as digital automation and new fee-based products scale.

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Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a fast-growing digital mortgage platform offering a quicker and easier path to homeownership, is eyeing sustained growth in 2026 with improved financial momentum and an expanding digital mortgage platform, following a fourth-quarter performance that highlighted accelerating revenue growth and strengthening loan-level economics.

The company reported fourth-quarter net revenue of $2.5 million, a 127% increase from the same period a year earlier and an 8.3% increase sequentially. Mortgage origination volume reached $84.7 million, up 44% year over year. The results were discussed during a March 30 conference call reviewing the...

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