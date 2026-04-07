SOKANY Angola Joins Hands With Nantong Chinese Association To Conduct Charity Donation Activity To Support Children In Local Welfare Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) Global small appliance brand reinforces its commitment to corporate social responsibility through a charitable initiative benefiting vulnerable children in Angola.







SOKANY, a global small appliance brand operating in more than 150 countries and regions, recently participated in a charitable initiative in Angola aimed at supporting children living in local welfare homes. Through its Angola distributor, SOKANY joined forces with the Nantong Chinese Association in Angola to deliver food, living supplies, and essential daily necessities to children in need, demonstrating the company's continued dedication to corporate social responsibility and community support.

The charitable activity, organized in December 2025 by the Nantong Chinese Association in Angola, was designed to provide care and assistance to vulnerable children by delivering essential supplies to welfare homes. The initiative brought together members of the association and local partners, including SOKANY's Angola distributor, who actively participated in the effort to improve the living conditions of children in local care institutions.

Charity Initiative Focused on Supporting Vulnerable Children







The charity visit was organized with the primary goal of supporting children living in welfare homes by providing essential supplies needed for daily life. Through coordinated efforts led by the Nantong Chinese Association in Angola, the initiative mobilized resources and partners to deliver meaningful assistance to the local community.

SOKANY's Angola distributor played an active role in the initiative, providing financial support as well as donating a variety of living supplies. The contributions included food, daily necessities, and basic items essential for children's everyday needs. These supplies were delivered to the local welfare homes through the association's unified organization, ensuring that assistance reached the children in an organized and efficient manner.

The donation represented a practical expression of corporate responsibility, with SOKANY and its partners demonstrating their commitment to contributing positively to the communities in which they operate.

Delivering Supplies and Sharing Moments of Care







As part of the activity, members of the Nantong Chinese Association and representatives from SOKANY's Angola partners visited the local welfare homes in person. During the visit, they delivered the donated food and supplies directly to the children and staff.

Beyond the distribution of materials, participants spent time interacting with the children, engaging in conversations and activities that created a warm and uplifting atmosphere. These personal interactions were a central part of the initiative, reflecting the spirit of care and compassion behind the charitable effort.

Participants described the experience as deeply meaningful, noting that the smiles and joyful reactions of the children left a lasting impression on everyone involved. The visit not only provided tangible support through donated supplies but also offered encouragement and emotional warmth to the children living in the welfare homes.

Corporate Responsibility as a Core Value







SOKANY's participation in the initiative reflects the company's broader philosophy of combining business growth with social responsibility. As a global small appliance brand operating in more than 150 countries and regions, SOKANY encourages its partners around the world to take part in community development and social welfare activities.

Through collaborations with local distributors and partners, SOKANY continues to support initiatives that contribute to positive social impact. The company believes that corporate responsibility extends beyond products and services, encompassing meaningful contributions to the communities where it operates.

By participating in charitable programs such as the Angola welfare home visit, SOKANY and its partners aim to demonstrate that businesses can play an active role in supporting vulnerable groups and strengthening communities.

Strengthening Partnerships for Community Impact

The charity activity in Angola also highlighted the value of collaboration between business partners and community organizations. By working alongside the Nantong Chinese Association in Angola, SOKANY's Angola distributor helped ensure that donated supplies were delivered efficiently and reached the children who needed them most.

The coordinated efforts of association members, corporate partners, and local welfare institutions allowed the initiative to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the children supported by the program. Such partnerships illustrate how organizations from different sectors can work together to create tangible social benefits.

Looking Toward Future Community Initiatives

SOKANY has expressed its intention to continue supporting charitable and social welfare initiatives through partnerships with its global network of distributors and partners. As the company continues to expand its international presence, it remains committed to promoting responsible business practices and encouraging partners to contribute positively to society.

By supporting community-focused initiatives and humanitarian efforts, SOKANY seeks to build a sustainable model of development that benefits both business and society.

The company also looks forward to collaborating with more partners in the future to expand the impact of its charitable activities and continue creating positive change in communities around the world.

About SOKANY

SOKANY is a global small appliance brand headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China. The company offers a variety of small household appliances such as kitchen appliances and beauty and personal care appliances, with its business covering over 150 countries and regions worldwide.

SOKANY is committed not only to business growth but also to corporate social responsibility. Through collaboration with global partners and participation in community welfare initiatives, the company aims to contribute positively to society while continuing to expand its international footprint.

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