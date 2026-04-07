Healthcare Organizations Can Now Access“HIPAA Training For Employees” For Up To 300 Staff Members For Just $20
Fairfax, VA - In an industry where compliance training can cost hundreds of dollars per employee, a new approach is gaining attention. HIPAA Training US has introduced a simplified model for HIPAA training for employees, allowing healthcare organizations to train up to 300 staff members for a one-time $20 donation - with no subscriptions, no contracts, and no sign-up requirements.
Healthcare organizations can access the training directly here:
The platform provides immediate access to training modules, quizzes, and certificates, helping organizations quickly address one of the most common causes of HIPAA violations: employee error.
“Most HIPAA violations don't happen because of sophisticated cyberattacks - they happen because someone didn't know what they were doing,” said Carl B. Johnson, CISO and founder of HIPAA Training US.“We built this to make HIPAA training for employees simple, fast, and accessible to every organization, regardless of size.”
A Growing Need for HIPAA Training for Employees
Healthcare organizations across the United States face increasing pressure to ensure their workforce is properly trained on HIPAA requirements. However, many traditional training solutions are:
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Expensive on a per-employee basis
Time-consuming to deploy
Difficult to manage across teams
HIPAA Training US addresses these challenges by focusing on accessibility and speed.
Organizations can:
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Launch HIPAA training for employees in minutes
Provide instant access to training modules
Issue certificates immediately upon completion
Track progress across their workforce
Designed for Speed, Simplicity, and Scale
Unlike traditional Learning Management Systems (LMS), the platform removes friction at every step.
There are:
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No accounts to create
No complex onboarding processes
No long-term commitments
“We're not trying to overcomplicate compliance,” Johnson added.“If an organization needs HIPAA training for employees, they should be able to start immediately - not wait days or weeks to get set up.”
A Cost-Effective Alternative for Healthcare Organizations
Many healthcare organizations delay or limit training due to cost constraints, increasing their exposure to compliance risks.
HIPAA Training US introduces a different approach:
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Train up to 300 employees
One-time $20 donation
No recurring fees
“For many organizations, the barrier isn't awareness - it's cost and complexity,” said Johnson.“By removing both, we're helping reduce risk across the healthcare industry.”
Built by a Cybersecurity Leader
The platform was developed by Carl B. Johnson, a cybersecurity executive and compliance advisor with decades of experience supporting healthcare organizations and regulated industries.
His focus: practical, real-world compliance solutions that organizations can implement immediately.
Availability
Healthcare organizations can begin immediately by visiting:
HIPAA training for employees is available now, with the ability to train up to 300 staff members for a one-time $20 donation.
About HIPAA Training US
HIPAA Training US provides free, on-demand HIPAA training designed for individuals and healthcare organizations. The platform focuses on delivering HIPAA training for employees in a simple, fast, and accessible format, with instant certificates and no sign-up requirements.
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