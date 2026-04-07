Middle East Tensions: Indian Embassy In Qatar Issues Advisory, Urges Vigilance

MENAFN - IANS) Doha, April 8 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory urging members of the Indian community to remain vigilant and closely follow instructions from local authorities in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

In its update released on Tuesday, the Embassy said:“The Ministry of Interior has urged everyone to obtain information from official sources and to refrain from circulating or publishing rumours or unreliable information on various platforms to avoid legal accountability.”

The Embassy emphasised that its 24/7 Control Room continues to remain operational, along with dedicated helpline numbers, 55647502 and 55362508, as well as e-mail support at... and WhatsApp assistance.

Officials added that the mission is in regular touch with Indian community leaders and organisations to ensure coordinated support.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions in the Middle East, with several countries issuing precautionary alerts in recent days over possible missile and drone threats.

Kuwait, for instance, has already urged its citizens to stay indoors during night hours, while other Gulf states have stepped up security measures.

India has a sizeable expatriate population in Qatar, estimated at over 700,000, many of whom are employed in construction, services, and the energy sector.

The Embassy has frequently activated emergency protocols in the past, including during the Gulf crisis of 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic, to safeguard the interests of its nationals.

Officials reiterated that citizens should rely only on verified information disseminated through official channels and avoid spreading unverified content that could cause panic or invite legal consequences.

The Embassy concluded its advisory with reassurance that all necessary measures are being taken to support the Indian community during this period of uncertainty.