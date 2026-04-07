Space42 Confirms Services Normal After Missile Attack On Sharjah's Thuraya Telecom Building

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Space42 confirmed all its operations are proceeding normally and without any impact on services provided after an Iranian missile targeted the Thuraya Telecommunications Company building in Sharjah on Tuesday, April 7.

The company also assured that all Thuraya services and infrastructure remain fully intact and continue to perform their functions without any interruption in services provided to customers and partners.

Two Pakistani expats were moderately injured in the incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon. The injured individuals were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

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Just yesterday, authorities in Fujairah responded to an incident that occurred at the Du building after an Iranian missile targeted the building. The Fujairah Media Office said that no person was injured in the incident.

On March 30, a drone had struck the administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in Sharjah Central Region, with no injuries recorded.

On April 7, 2026, UAE's air defence systems engaged one ballistic missile and 11 UAV's launched from Iran, the nation's Ministry of Defence confirmed this afternoon.

Since February 28 - when regional tensions began flaring up - UAE air defences engaged a total of 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 UAVs.

Meanwhile, since the onset of the Iranian attacks, 13 people have died - 2 members of the armed forces have been martyred, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 221, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

2 Pakistanis injured in Iranian strike targeting Sharjah's Thuraya telecom building 1 Nepali, 3 Pakistanis injured in Khor Fakkan port fire after debris incident Indian, Pakistani killed, 3 injured by missile debris in Abu Dhabi after interception