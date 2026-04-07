Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Report 2026-2030: Featuring Profiles Of Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Abbott Labs, Omron Healthcare And More

The digital health monitoring devices market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to escalate from $7.75 billion in 2025 to $9.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.3%. This surge is driven by numerous factors including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding mobile health applications, and growing adoption of wireless monitoring devices, along with enhanced access to digital healthcare infrastructure.

Forecasts indicate that the market will reach $20.33 billion in 2030, mirroring a CAGR of 21.3%. This growth will be fueled by increased telehealth investments, a heightened focus on preventive healthcare, the proliferation of AI-enabled health analytics, the rise of personalized healthcare solutions, and the integration of digital health with clinical workflows. Contributing trends include the growing adoption of remote patient monitoring devices and wearable health technologies, alongside the integration of cloud-based health platforms and continuous health data tracking.

The burgeoning demand for remote monitoring devices is a significant growth driver. These devices allow healthcare professionals to efficiently gather and evaluate patient data. For instance, the UK Parliament expanded digital systems to monitor vital signs for 500,000 more individuals in care settings as of March 2023. This increasing demand underscores the growth trajectory of the digital health monitoring devices market.

Technological innovation remains pivotal in this sector. In June 2024, Prevounce Health unveiled the Pylo GL1-LTE, a remote blood glucose monitoring device that integrates seamlessly with the Prevounce remote care management platform and ensures reliable data transmission across diverse cellular networks in the U.S. This innovation supports the expanding landscape of remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs for diabetes management.

In a significant industry move, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired the Critical Care product group from Edwards Lifesciences in September 2024. This acquisition enriches BD's portfolio with cutting-edge monitoring technologies, including AI-powered clinical decision-making tools.

Key players in this market include Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, and Abbott Laboratories, among others. North America emerged as the leading region in 2025, with significant market shares across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

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Markets Covered:

1) By Digital Health Solution Type: Tele-Health; EHR Or EMR; M-Health; Wireless Health; Remote Patient Monitoring

2) By Product Type: Device; Software; Services; Other Product Types

3) By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Homecare Settings; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Tele-Health: Video Consultation Tools; Telemedicine Platforms; Remote Diagnosis Systems

2) By EHR Or EMR: Cloud-Based and On-Premises Solutions; Interoperability Tools

3) By M-Health: Health and Fitness Apps; Mobile Patient Engagement Tools; Medication Management Apps

4) By Wireless Health: Monitoring Devices; Wearable Trackers; Communication Devices

5) By Remote Patient Monitoring: Home Monitoring Devices; Disease Management Tools; Wearable Biosensors

Key Attributes