Messenger RNA (Mrna) Market Projected To Reach $20.99 Billion By 2035 - Moderna, Pfizer, And Others Propel Mrna Expansion Into New Therapeutic Areas
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|104
|Forecast Period
|2025-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$20.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Global Messenger RNA Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem
1.1.2 Clinical Trials
1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.1.3.1 Regulatory Framework for mRNA-Based Therapeutics
1.1.3.1.1 Overview
1.1.3.1.2 U.S. Regulatory Pathway
1.1.3.1.3 European Union Regulatory Pathway
1.2 Patent Analysis
1.2.1 Patent Filing (2023 vs. 2024)
1.2.2 Patent Filings by Top 5 Players (2023 Vs 2024)
1.3 Pipeline Analysis
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.4.2 Trends
1.4.2.1 Expansion into Therapeutic Areas beyond Infectious Diseases
1.4.3 Market Drivers
1.4.3.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases
1.4.3.2 Advancements in mRNA Technology
1.4.3.3 Rising Demand for Personalized mRNA
1.4.3.4 Increasing Investment and Funding
1.4.4 Market Restraints
1.4.4.1 Manufacturing Complexity and Scalability
1.4.4.2 High Production Cost
1.4.5 Market Opportunities
1.4.5.1 Revolutionizing Gene Editing with mRNA Technology
1.4.6 Market Challenges
1.4.6.1 Fragmented and Evolving Regulatory Landscape for mRNA-Based Products
2 Application Type
2.1 Overview
2.1.1 Oncology
2.1.2 Infectious Disease
2.1.3 Rare Genetic Disease
2.1.4 Respiratory Disease
2.1.5 Others
3 Region
3.1 North America
3.1.1 Regional Overview
3.1.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
3.1.3 Factors Challenging the Market
3.1.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.1.4.1 North America Messenger RNA Market, by Application
3.1.4.2 North America Messenger RNA Market, by Country
3.1.5 U.S.
3.1.5.1 Country Overview
3.1.5.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.1.6 Canada
3.1.6.1 Country Overview
3.1.6.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.2 Europe
3.2.1 Regional Overview
3.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
3.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
3.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.2.4.1 Europe Messenger RNA Market, by Application
3.2.4.2 Europe Messenger RNA Market, by Country
3.2.5 U.K.
3.2.5.1 Country Overview
3.2.5.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.2.6 Germany
3.2.6.1 Country Overview
3.2.6.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.2.7 France
3.2.7.1 Country Overview
3.2.7.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.2.8 Italy
3.2.8.1 Country Overview
3.2.8.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.2.9 Spain
3.2.9.1 Country Overview
3.2.9.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.2.10 Rest-of-the- Europe
3.2.10.1 Country Overview
3.2.10.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.3 Asia-Pacific
3.3.1 Regional Overview
3.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
3.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.3.4.1 Asia-Pacific Messenger RNA Market, by Application
3.3.4.2 Asia-Pacific Messenger RNA Market, by Country
3.3.5 China
3.3.5.1 Country Overview
3.3.5.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.3.6 Japan
3.3.6.1 Country Overview
3.3.6.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.3.7 Rest-of-the- Asia-Pacific
3.3.7.1 Country Overview
3.3.7.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.4 Rest of the World
3.4.1 Regional Overview
3.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
3.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market
3.4.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.4.4.1 Rest of the World Messenger RNA Market, by Application
4 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
4.1 Key Players Driving Messenger RNA Market Developments
4.2 Key Strategies and Developments by Company
4.3 Key Developments Analysis
4.4 Company Profiles
4.4.1 Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.
4.4.1.1 Overview
4.4.2 Moderna, Inc.
4.4.2.1 Overview
4.4.3 SK Bioscience Co., Ltd.
4.4.3.1 Overview
4.4.4 Oncotelic Inc.
4.4.4.1 Overview
4.4.5 Sanofi
4.4.5.1 Overview
4.4.6 Pfizer Inc.
4.4.6.1 Overview
4.4.7 AstraZeneca
4.4.7.1 Overview
4.4.8 CureVac SE
4.4.8.1 Overview
4.4.9 GSK plc.
4.4.9.1 Overview
4.4.10 Abogen Biosciences
4.4.10.1 Overview
4.4.11 Beam Therapeutics Inc.
4.4.11.1 Overview
5 Research Methodology
5.1 Data Sources
5.1.1 Primary Data Sources
5.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
5.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion
5.1.4 Data Triangulation
5.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
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Messenger RNA Market
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