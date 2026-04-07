Manipur: Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Stone-Hearted' Modi Govt Over Child Deaths

Rahul Gandhi Criticises 'Stone-Hearted' Modi Government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the central government on Tuesday for the tragic incident in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area, where two children lost their lives. He stated that even three years later, innocent children continue to suffer amidst ongoing violence, and no peace is in sight.

On X, he wrote, "The news of the murder of two tiny children sleeping in the home of a BSF jawan in Manipur is heart-wrenching. In Manipur, even three years later, innocent children are still burning in the smoldering fire of violence--no sign of peace is visible anywhere near. The Modi government has become so desensitized and stone-hearted that it seems to have forgotten that Manipur's children are also the nation's children, our future. When will this government wake up? Until when will Manipur keep counting the bodies of its own and waiting?"

The Lok Sabha LoP emphasised that peace is the only path that can unite all communities.

"I have repeatedly said that peace is the only way. Only by bringing all communities together, with sensitivity, can a permanent solution to this crisis be found. Prime Minister ji, Manipur is not just a state--it is a responsibility. A mere statement in name is not enough, a mere showy visit is not enough. You will have to take concrete and immediate steps--before the situation spirals completely out of control," Rahul added.

Manipur Govt Orders NIA Probe

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemchand Singh stated that the Government has decided to hand over the case of the bomb attack at Tronglaobi, which claimed the lives of two children in the early hours today, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference at his official bungalow here, the Chief Minister condemned the incident in the strongest terms.

He said the act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the State.

He informed that the decision to hand over the case to NIA was taken after detailed discussions with the Home Minister and other MLAs,

Massive Manhunt Launched

The Chief Minister said that the perpetrators are yet to be identified at this stage.

He stated that a massive combing operation is underway. Combined security forces, including State Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, have been deployed. Helicopters are also being used.

He said the culprits will be caught at the earliest.

Internet Suspended in 5 Districts

Earlier in the day, Internet services were suspended in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM.

The decision came in the wake of a tragic and violent incident in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area.

Suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was injured and is currently receiving treatment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)