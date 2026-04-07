Glen Powell, Judd Apatow's Comedy 'The Comeback King' Set For 2027

Universal Pictures has unveiled the title of the previously untitled Judd Apatow comedy starring Glen Powell. The film, 'The Comeback King', is set to hit theaters on February 5, 2027, and follows Powell as a country western star in free fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Comeback King': Cast and Creative Team

The cast also features Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias, and Li Jin Hao. Apatow directs the film and co-wrote the script with Powell. Powell took to Instagram to share the image revealing the title and added the caption, "Turn it up. Feb 2027."

Production Details

Apatow Productions produces the film under its long-standing deal with Universal, while Powell and Dan Cohen produce for Barnstorm via a first-look deal signed last year. Former Universal president of production Kevin Misher produces for Misher Films, with Barry Mendel and Josh Church serving as executive producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Pictures (@universalpictures)

Powell and Apatow's Recent Projects

Powell's collaboration with Universal began with 2024's Twisters, which grossed over $267 million domestically. He currently voices Fox McCloud in Universal's animated hit The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, alongside Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy. His other recent projects include How to Make a Killing, The Running Man, and the upcoming second season of Hulu's Chad Powers.

Apatow's previous directorial credits include Netflix's The Bubble (2022), and Universal hits such as The King of Staten Island, Knocked Up, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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