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Trump Threatens to Wipe Out Iran Civilization “Tonight’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning Tuesday as a self-imposed deadline for a ceasefire deal with Iran approached, raising fears of a dramatic escalation in the region.
Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” signaling the gravity of the moment as negotiations appeared to stall.
He added, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end,” suggesting a potential turning point despite the dire outlook.
Earlier in the day, Trump warned that the United States could target key Iranian infrastructure—including power stations and bridges—if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and finalize an agreement by 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT Wednesday).
The threat comes amid intensifying hostilities following a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive launched on Feb. 28 against Iran. The campaign has left more than 1,340 people dead, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials have not released updated casualty figures in recent days.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases. The strikes have resulted in casualties, infrastructure damage, and widespread disruption to global markets and aviation.
Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” signaling the gravity of the moment as negotiations appeared to stall.
He added, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end,” suggesting a potential turning point despite the dire outlook.
Earlier in the day, Trump warned that the United States could target key Iranian infrastructure—including power stations and bridges—if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and finalize an agreement by 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT Wednesday).
The threat comes amid intensifying hostilities following a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive launched on Feb. 28 against Iran. The campaign has left more than 1,340 people dead, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials have not released updated casualty figures in recent days.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases. The strikes have resulted in casualties, infrastructure damage, and widespread disruption to global markets and aviation.
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