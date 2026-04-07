Minister Says Industrial Input Supply Chains Operating Normally

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Qudah, said supply chains for industrial raw materials remain on track, with government efforts continuing to curb production costs, maintain market stability, and strengthen the competitiveness of national products.His remarks came during a meeting with representatives of the wood and furniture industries and the chemical manufacturing sector, attended by sector representatives from the Jordan Chamber of Industry, to discuss mechanisms for ensuring the sustainable supply of raw materials to factories and limiting the impact of rising global prices and freight costs.Qudah said supply chains through Aqaba Port and land border crossings are operating normally, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of materials and meeting the needs of various industrial sectors under ongoing monitoring plans.He added that the ministry, in coordination with relevant entities, is working to mitigate the repercussions of regional disruptions and limit their impact on production costs to ensure the continuity of industrial operations.Qudah said the government is giving priority to the industrial sector because of its role in supporting the national economy and securing the supply of goods, stressing the importance of maintaining production stability during the current period.He also underscored the need to strengthen public-private partnership and maintain coordination to contain cost increases and, as far as possible, reduce the impact of global price rises on the domestic market.Representatives of the industrial sector affirmed their commitment to maintaining production and meeting local market demand, while stressing efforts to keep prices in check in line with prevailing economic conditions, to the extent possible. They also called for the continuation of supportive government measures to facilitate access to raw materials and enhance supply-chain resilience.