Bengaluru: PUC Student From Ranchi Dies After Jumping From 9Th Floor Of Hostel

A tragic incident has once again shaken Bengaluru, raising serious concerns about student well-being in the city. A 21-year-old student, who had travelled from another state to pursue his education, died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of his hostel building. The incident occurred within the limits of the Yelahanka New Town police station, leaving fellow students, college authorities, and residents deeply shocked.

Who Was the Student?

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Lakshma Mishra, a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He had come to Bengaluru with aspirations of higher education and was pursuing his second-year PUC, equivalent to Class 12, at a reputed private college in Yelahanka. His death, especially at such a crucial academic stage, has raised several concerns.

Tragedy in the Early Hours

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 3.00 am. Lakshma Mishra allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of the hostel where he was staying. The hostel security guard and other students rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and found him lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries. He is believed to have died on the spot.

Police Begin Investigation

Upon receiving information, the Yelahanka New Town police reached the scene and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact reason behind the incident remains unclear. Police are exploring all possible angles, including academic pressure, personal issues, or other factors that may have contributed to the incident. Efforts are also being made to trace any suicide note, and his mobile phone is being examined for clues.

Parents Informed

Lakshma Mishra's parents in Jharkhand have been informed about the incident and are reportedly in deep shock. They are on their way to Bengaluru to receive their son's body. The incident has sparked fresh discussions about student safety, mental health awareness, and the need for stronger support systems in hostels and educational institutions.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)