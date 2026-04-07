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India, Azerbaijan Begin Resetting Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN) India and Azerbaijan have launched efforts to restore their bilateral relationship, which was strained following a brief military confrontation between New Delhi and Islamabad last year, according to reports.
Senior officials from both countries met in Baku last week for the 6th round of Foreign Office consultations. Indian Foreign Ministry Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the discussions with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.
The meeting reviewed the current state of ties across areas of shared interest, including trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, culture, people-to-people connections, and cooperation against cross-border terrorism.
The next round of consultations will be hosted by New Delhi. These talks in Baku marked the first high-level bilateral discussions since 2022. Previously, tensions arose after Azerbaijan objected to India’s military strikes on Pakistan following terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025.
Senior officials from both countries met in Baku last week for the 6th round of Foreign Office consultations. Indian Foreign Ministry Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the discussions with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.
The meeting reviewed the current state of ties across areas of shared interest, including trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, culture, people-to-people connections, and cooperation against cross-border terrorism.
The next round of consultations will be hosted by New Delhi. These talks in Baku marked the first high-level bilateral discussions since 2022. Previously, tensions arose after Azerbaijan objected to India’s military strikes on Pakistan following terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025.
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