Smithfield® And Pabst Blue Ribbon Kick Off Grilling Season With A Bold New Beer Brat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new Beer Brat leads a lineup of three bold flavors, including Jalapeño & Cheddar and Chipotle & Cheddar, made for easy, flavor-packed summer grilling

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield is turning up the heat on summer grilling with the launch of its new premium pork bratwurst lineup featuring three bold, flavor-packed varieties, including a limited-time Smithfield Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Brat, a Jalapeño & Cheddar Brat and a Chipotle & Cheddar Brat.









Designed for effortless summer entertaining, each brat is crafted to deliver big, satisfying flavor. Served straight from the grill, tucked into a toasted bun or shared at a backyard get-together, these brats are perfect for any occasion.

The Smithfield Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Brat brings a nostalgic, all-American twist to the grill, pairing premium pork infused with the smooth taste of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer for a juicy bite with a satisfying snap, perfect alongside potato salad, corn on the cob and an ice-cold can. The Jalapeño & Cheddar Brat strikes a craveable balance of heat and creaminess, while the Chipotle & Cheddar Brat layers smoky warmth with rich, cheesy flavor.

“As the weather gets warmer, we know consumers are planning to gather over great food, and bold flavors are a must,” said Marianne Radley, managing director of marketing for Smithfield Foods.“This new bratwurst lineup, including the innovative Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Brat, delivers premium, crave-worthy options that are easy to prepare and made for sharing, bringing bold, grill-ready flavor and good times to every backyard get-together.”

Backyard grilling enthusiasts can enter the Ultimate Backyard Bratluck Sweepstakes for a chance to win a complete backyard party kit, including a RTIC 72-quart cooler, a Weber Genesis Grill, a Solo Stove Yukon fire pit, custom cornhole set and more. From May 7 through July 6, fans can enter by visiting. For more information, recipes and meal inspiration, follow @smithfieldbrand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Smithfield's new bratwursts are available nationwide at Publix and select Walmart and Kroger stores. To find a store near you, visit .

About Smithfield

Smithfield® isn't only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We're also a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: premium, high-quality meat. And we take our meat duties seriously. After all, the rest of the meal is just a side dish. Smithfield products were first introduced in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, by people who lived for the love of meat. Today, the Smithfield brand stands for craftsmanship, authenticity, and pure passion as we continue to give meat lovers across the country the deliciousness they crave: our classic bacon, slow-smoked holiday hams, hand-trimmed ribs, marinated fresh pork, smoked meats, and even more meaty magic. All Smithfield products not only meet our customers' high flavor standards but also meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. All while being produced right here in the USA. To learn more about the Smithfield portfolio of products, please visit and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X (formally known as Twitter). Smithfield® is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America. Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst is one of America's largest privately held brewing companies. For more information, please visit.

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