Uzbekistan, US Launch Joint Business And Investment Council
“Yesterday in Washington, the U.S.-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council officially began its work - a platform created to strengthen ties between entrepreneurs of our two countries. The Council is designed to provide a solid institutional foundation for joint business ambitions. The meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding,” Mirziyoyeva stated.
She noted that the establishment of the Council became possible due to the high level of trust between the presidents of the two countries.
Meanwhile, the agreement to establish the Council was reached during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to the United States from November 4 through 6, 2025, as part of the C5+1 Summit.
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