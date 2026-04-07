MEA Cybersecurity Market Trends And Growth Forecasts Report 2026-2031: Rapid Digital-Banking License Issuance In KSA And UAE Boosting Compliance-Led Security Spend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid cloud rollouts, surging OT threats, and mobile-money growth drive security spending in the MEA cybersecurity market. Talent shortages and compliance complexities open doors for managed services, while cloud-delivered security gains momentum due to zero-trust adoption and increasing regulatory demands.

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEA Cybersecurity - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market size is set to grow significantly from USD 3.27 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 3.67 billion in 2026, with projections reaching USD 6.54 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust 12.23% CAGR during 2026-2031

Key drivers include rapid sovereign-cloud deployments across the Gulf Cooperation Council, increasing operational-technology threats to regional oil and gas assets, and the rapid adoption of mobile money in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mega-events like Expo 2030 and projects such as NEOM are pushing for strengthened critical national infrastructure, while cloud-delivered security solutions gain momentum as organizations implement zero-trust architectures.

Despite these advancements, challenges including a cybersecurity talent shortage and fragmented data-protection laws present opportunities for managed security service providers in the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market.

MEA Cybersecurity Market Trends and Insights

Sovereign-cloud and residency mandates across GCC accelerating SOC investments

Saudi Arabia's Essential Cybersecurity Controls 2024 and the UAE National IoT Security Policy enforce in-country data processing, prompting the establishment of local security operations centers and development of indigenous talent. Qatar's National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030 aims for a USD 11 billion market value by 2027, emphasizing managed security services to counter talent shortages. Such mandates are predicted to underpin growth in the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market.

Rapid digital-banking license issuance in KSA and UAE boosting compliance-led security spend

Regulatory measures in Saudi Arabia and the UAE necessitate digital banks to implement strong risk-management systems, spurring demand for consulting, audits, and automation platforms. Consequently, compliance-driven purchase activities are adding momentum to the cybersecurity market.

Acute shortage of cybersecurity talent inflating service costs

In the UAE, 87% of enterprises face challenges in recruiting skilled professionals despite high salary offerings. Qatar records 434.09 cybersecurity roles per 100,000 residents, yet demand continues to outpace supply, prompting outsourcing of monitoring and incident response functions, increasing project costs, and affecting the adoption rates within the market.

Segment Analysis

Solutions accounted for 69.28% of revenue in 2025, driven by bulk purchases of endpoint, network, and cloud-security suites as large enterprises favor on-premise appliances for critical environments. Solution spending is further reinforced by advancements in AI-driven threat detection. Nevertheless, a growing need for managed services is evident, with a forecasted 14.68% CAGR due to talent shortages and compliance pressures.

Professional services are expanding as integrators develop complex hybrid architectures in sovereign-cloud settings. SMEs are increasingly adopting SOC-as-a-Service, leveraging offerings like Liquid C2 for consistent monitoring, incident response, and regulatory compliance at a fixed rate. This shift in preference affects market share while preserving solution sales for large-scale projects.

On-premises architectures remained dominant in 2025, holding 61.65% market share, due to data-sovereignty needs and legacy SCADA integrations. However, cloud-delivered security is expected to grow at a 15.43% CAGR as regional providers enhance local infrastructure to comply with residency mandates. Cisco's UAE Secure Service Edge node is an example of this cloud localization effort.

Market Overview

Market Drivers



Sovereign-cloud and Residency Mandates across GCC Accelerating SOC Investments

Rapid Digital-Banking License Issuance in KSA and UAE Boosting Compliance-led Security Spend

Escalating OT Cyber-attacks on Oil and Gas Assets Driving ICS/SCADA Security Uptake

Explosive Mobile-Money Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Requiring Endpoint and Fraud Protection

Mega-Events Pipeline (Expo 2030, Neom, Dubai Airshow) Intensifying Critical-Infrastructure Hardening New National Cyber Regulations (NCA ECC, UAE NESA, Egypt DP Law) Mandating Threat-Intel Sharing

Market Restraints



Acute Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent Inflating Service Costs

Fragmented Data-Protection Laws across African Nations Raising Compliance Complexity

Budget Constraints among African SMEs Prioritising Basic Digitisation over Security

Import Dependence on Security Appliances Exposed to Geopolitical Supply-Chain Disruptions Evaluation of Critical Regulatory Framework

Value Chain Analysis

Technological Outlook

Porter's Five Forces

Key Use Cases and Case Studies

Impact on Macroeconomic Factors of the Market

Investment Analysis

Companies Featured



IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

Broadcom (Symantec)

Sophos Ltd.

Kaspersky Lab

Microsoft Corp.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Darktrace plc

Rapid7 Inc.

Mandiant

McAfee Corp.

Splunk Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Help AG StarLink DMCC

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