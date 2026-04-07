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Four Israeli Soldiers Detained on Suspicion of Spying for Iran
(MENAFN) Four active-duty Israeli soldiers have been arrested on suspicion of conducting espionage on behalf of Iran, including photographing sensitive military installations, Israeli media reported Monday in a disclosure that has rattled the country's security establishment.
Media reported that the four servicemen — all stationed in regular combat units — were detained in what it described as a "new and concerning espionage case," with allegations that the group participated in coordinated intelligence-gathering operations for Iran, even as the two countries remain in active conflict. At least some of the suspects have been denied access to legal counsel, and the detention orders for all four have been extended.
According to the report, Iranian intelligence directed the soldiers to execute specific missions, including the photographing of sensitive installations, though further operational details were not disclosed. Sources cited by the channel warned of a "growing effort to penetrate Israel's security establishment and infiltrate civilians," describing a sharp escalation in Iran-linked espionage attempts in recent days.
The arrests come amid intensifying regional hostilities following the US-Israeli offensive on Iran launched Feb. 28, which has killed more than 1,340 people — including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since struck back with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American forces, while also constraining shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Media reported that the four servicemen — all stationed in regular combat units — were detained in what it described as a "new and concerning espionage case," with allegations that the group participated in coordinated intelligence-gathering operations for Iran, even as the two countries remain in active conflict. At least some of the suspects have been denied access to legal counsel, and the detention orders for all four have been extended.
According to the report, Iranian intelligence directed the soldiers to execute specific missions, including the photographing of sensitive installations, though further operational details were not disclosed. Sources cited by the channel warned of a "growing effort to penetrate Israel's security establishment and infiltrate civilians," describing a sharp escalation in Iran-linked espionage attempts in recent days.
The arrests come amid intensifying regional hostilities following the US-Israeli offensive on Iran launched Feb. 28, which has killed more than 1,340 people — including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since struck back with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American forces, while also constraining shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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