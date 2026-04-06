Michael Gilas To Headline The Cutting Room On April 8 With Special Guest Brian Kennedy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rising singer-songwriter Michael Gilas is set to headline an unforgettable night of live music at The Cutting Room on April 8. Known for his emotionally resonant songwriting and captivating live performances, Gilas continues to build momentum as an artist to watch.

Joining him as a special guest is acclaimed songwriter and vocalist Brian Kennedy, whose impressive career includes collaborations with global superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna,and Justin Timberlake. Kennedy brings a wealth of experience and artistry to the stage, adding another layer of depth to an already powerful lineup.

The evening promises a dynamic blend of heartfelt lyricism, polished musicianship, and raw, intimate moments that define both artists' work. With Gilas at the helm and Kennedy lending his signature touch, this show is poised to be a standout event in New York City's live music scene.

Do not miss the chance to experience this incredible night of music and storytelling.

Tickets are available now.

For tickets to see Michael Gilas at The Cutting Room in NYC on April 8, follow the website at for the announcement

More About Michael Gilas:

A gifted songwriter and storyteller, Michael overcame a severe riding injury to discover that histrue gift was music. Today, he inspires people around the world with his message of hope and resilience. His track "Working With the Rain" charted at #13 on the Billboard charts; as well as“Can't Hide Beautiful,” charting at #21 on the Hot AC Charts