TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION ACQUIRES CHILDREN OF FALLEN PATRIOTS, EXPANDING SCHOLARSHIPS FOR CHILDREN OF ALL FALLEN AND INJURED HEROES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15,000 Children of Fallen Heroes to Join the Mae and George Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Scholarship Program, Which Provides Scholarships for Gold Star Families, Children of Fallen First Responders and Catastrophically Injured Veterans and First Responders

Staten Island, New York, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective April 6, 2026, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the acquisition of the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (CFP), a nationally recognized nonprofit that has provided college scholarships and educational support to the children of fallen service members since 2002.

The acquisition brings two great organizations together, focused on educating 15,000 children of fallen heroes. All current CFP scholars will be welcomed into the Mae and George Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Scholarship Program, the Foundation's newly launched initiative providing scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade schools for the children of Gold Star families, fallen first responders, and catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of Fallen Patriots was founded by David and Cynthia Kim and has invested more than $105 million in scholarships and educational counseling for military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. The acquisition ensures that CFP's extraordinary legacy of service - and its commitment to each scholar it supports - will be preserved and significantly expanded under the Tunnel to Towers banner.

Statement from Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO, Tunnel to Towers Foundation

"America's fallen and injured heroes gave everything so that their children could grow up in the country they loved. The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has spent more than twenty years honoring that sacrifice - and it is one of the greatest privileges of my life to ensure that their mission continues and grows. Through the Mae and George Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Scholarship Program, we are carrying forward every promise that CFP made to these extraordinary young people and making that same promise to the children of every hero in our Foundation family. We are all in."

- Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO, Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Statement from David Kim, Co-founder & CEO, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

"For nearly 25 years, Children of Fallen Patriots has honored the memory of our fallen by investing in the future of those they loved most – their children. My wife, Cynthia, and I are honored to have been part of this mission, and we are deeply grateful to our staff and donors who made this possible. The wonderful families we serve can take comfort in knowing that entrusting CFP's mission to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation ensures that the children we serve will continue to receive the support, guidance, and community they need - and that the legacy of their parents' sacrifice will live on. The Mae and George Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Scholarship Program will carry our scholars forward and extend that same promise to even more hero families. There is no organization better suited to carry this work forward."

- David Kim, Co-founder & CEO, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

CFP will cease to operate as an independent organization, and all commitments to current scholars and families will be honored and expanded by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The acquisition comes as the Foundation prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, when FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller and 342 other firefighters gave their lives while saving others at Ground Zero. By the end of this year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will have delivered over 2,000 mortgage-free homes to the nation's heroes and committed over $1 billion across all of its programs.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of the Foundation's home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Faceboo, , and Instagra.

About the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Founded in 2002 by David and Cynthia Kim, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation provided more than $105 million in college scholarships, educational counseling, and career support to more than 4,200 children of military service members who died in the line of duty.

CONTACT: Trevor Tamsen Tunnel to Towers Foundation 718-987-1931...