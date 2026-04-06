Twin Tragedies In Bihar: Three Brothers Drown, Two Die In Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 6 (IANS) A tragic incident in Samastipur district has left an entire community in shock after three children from the same family drowned in the Kareh River on Monday.

The incident took place in the Shivajinagar block near the Bariyahi Ghat bridge, where the children reportedly ventured into the river but were swept away by strong currents, leaving them unable to return to safety.

Soon after receiving information, local administration officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot. An intensive search operation was launched with the help of divers and the SDRF team.

Two bodies were initially recovered from the river, while the third was retrieved later after sustained efforts.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Kumar Jha (15), Harshnath Kumar Jha (13), and Kartik Kumar Jha (11), all sons of Sudarshan Jha, a resident of Boraj village under Parsa Panchayat.

Upon receiving news of the tragedy, local officials, including Circle Officer Manish Chaudhary, BDO Alok Kumar Singh, and Shivajinagar SHO Ravindra Kumar, reached the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts.

The incident has cast a deep shadow of grief over the village. The loss of three children from a single family has left residents stunned, while the bereaved family is inconsolable. An atmosphere of mourning prevails across the area as the community struggles to come to terms with the devastating loss.

In another mishap on Monday, a road accident in Jehanabad district has left the region shaken, highlighting the dangers of overspeeding.

The incident occurred near the Tehta Bypass on National Highway-22, where an out-of-control Scorpio rammed into a motorcycle carrying a family.

The collision was so severe that a man and his young daughter died on the spot, while his wife sustained critical injuries and is currently battling for her life.

According to an official, the deceased, identified as Shravan Kumar, a resident of Saren village, was returning home from Tehta Market with his wife, Kanchan Devi, and daughter Priya.

As they reached the bypass, a speeding Scorpio travelling from Patna towards Gaya collided head-on with their motorcycle.

The impact proved fatal for Shravan Kumar and his daughter, who died instantly at the scene.

Kanchan Devi suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Magadh Medical College in Gaya, where her condition remains critical.

The incident triggered outrage among local residents, who blocked NH-22 in protest, demanding strict action against those responsible. The blockade caused significant disruption before authorities intervened.

Upon receiving information, a team of police and administrative officials, led by Sub-Divisional Officer Rajib Ranjan Sinha, reached the spot and managed to pacify the agitating crowd, eventually restoring traffic movement.

The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them to Sadar Hospital, Jehanabad, for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.