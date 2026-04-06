Sagex AI Launches Unstructured Data Platform For Hedge Funds And Asset Managers - AI Data Transformation For Capital Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - April 06, 2026 - -

As hedge funds and asset managers increase their reliance on artificial intelligence to generate alpha, a critical bottleneck is emerging across capital markets: the inability to efficiently process and operationalize unstructured data at scale. SageX, an AI-native enterprise data platform, has announced the expansion of its unstractured data solution for capital markets, positioning it as the foundational unstructured data transformation layer required to enable reliable AI systems across investment, risk, and operations.

The financial services industry, valued at over $6 trillion, spends more than $40 billion annually on acquiring and managing data. Yet despite this massive investment, a significant portion of that data remains underutilized. The core challenge lies in the nature of modern data itself. More than 90 percent of new enterprise data is unstructured, including research reports, earnings transcripts, filings, news, emails, and alternative data sources. Converting this data into usable, structured intelligence and decision signals remains one of the most time-consuming and resource-intensive problems for financial institutions.







In many hedge funds and asset management firms, data professionals spend over 20 hours per week collecting, cleaning, and preparing data rather than generating insights. This creates a major inefficiency in the investment process, delaying decision-making and limiting the ability to act on real-time market signals. As competition intensifies and alpha generation becomes more data-driven, firms that cannot operationalize their data effectively risk falling behind.

SageX addresses this challenge by introducing a continuous AI-powered unstructured data transformation layer designed specifically for capital markets. The platform ingests data from multiple sources, including internal systems, third-party data feeds, disclosures, and research documents, and transforms it into structured, machine-readable intelligence that can be directly consumed by AI models, analytics platforms, and investment workflows.

Unlike traditional data infrastructure, which relies on rigid pipelines and extensive engineering resources, SageX provides a no-code, enterprise platform that simplifies the entire unstructured data lifecycle. The system is designed for business users, empowering data analysts, fund reporting analysts, investment teams and other operations teams to build workflows without ANY technical dependencies. Complex data processing pipelines that historically required months of development can now be deployed in less than a day, significantly accelerating time to value.

The SageX AI platform's architecture leverages an ensemble of machine learning models, natural language processing, and large language models to understand, extract, validate, and standardize data across thousands of document types and formats. With the ability to handle over 10,000 document layouts and structures, SageX enables firms to process diverse data sources at scale without manual intervention.

For hedge funds and asset managers, the impact is immediate and measurable. The platform consolidates fragmented data from multiple sources into a unified repository, integrates it with structured datasets such as portfolio and security master data, and creates a comprehensive, real-time view of risk and opportunity. This enables more accurate portfolio analysis, faster investment decision-making, and improved risk management across hundreds of parameters.

In addition to front-office use cases, SageX delivers significant value across middle- and back-office operations. The platform creates the unstructured data layer that decision systems - compliance, onboarding, reporting, and reconciliation - have always assumed existed but never had.. By simplifying historically complex workflows into streamlined, automated processes, firms can reallocate resources toward higher-value activities such as research and strategy.

The economic impact of implementing such a system is substantial. By transforming this unstructured data layer, SageX can reduce enterprise data processing costs by up to 80 to 90 percent while significantly improving data accuracy and accessibility. The platform also significantly reduces user interaction time for model training and recalibration, enabling faster iteration and more responsive AI systems, trained for client specific outcomes

As hedge funds continue to invest heavily in alternative data and AI-driven strategies, the competitive advantage is shifting from simply acquiring data to being able to operationalize it at scale. Firms that can efficiently transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence will be better positioned to identify opportunities, manage risk, and generate consistent returns.

SageX positions itself as the infrastructure layer powering this transformation. By converting fragmented, unstructured information into structured, governed, and AI-ready data, the platform enables hedge funds and asset managers to move beyond data bottlenecks and fully leverage artificial intelligence across their organizations.

As AI adoption accelerates across capital markets in 2026, the message is clear: the next edge in investing will not come from models alone, but from the ability to unlock and operationalize unstructured data. For leading hedge funds and asset managers, that transformation begins with building a robust data foundation-and SageX aims to be at the core of that shift. For more information, visit

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For more information about SageX AI, contact the company here:

SageX AI

Pratik Vyas

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131 W 33 Street

Floor 16

New York, 10001

United States

CONTACT: Pratik Vyas