Deadline Alert: Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BSX ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 4, 2026, Boston Scientific reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, including a disappointment in U.S. Electrophysiology sales, and issued fiscal 2026 guidance - including for the first half of 2026 - that fell below expectations. The Company attributed the results to slower than expected market growth and increased competition, despite prior statements describing the EP business as“growing” and asserting it had“a very good understanding of what competition we will face and in what time frame.”

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $16.12, or 17.6%, to close at $75.50 per share on February 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Boston Scientific's U.S. EP segment's growth rate was unsustainable and was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating; (2) the Company was experiencing new competition entrants that were sapping Boston Scientific's U.S. Electrophysiology market share and thus limiting the Company's growth potential; (3) as a result, Defendants' repeated statements of confidence in the U.S. EP division's growth trajectory, including repeatedly elevated full-year guidance metrics, were materially misleading; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 4, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .