Biodesix Announces AACR 2026 Posters And Presentations, Highlighting Novel Diagnostic Test Discovery & Pipeline Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes novel proteomic and genomic approaches to oncology therapeutic selection, response monitoring, and Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) testing

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced that the company will present seven abstracts, including two oral sessions, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, from April 17 - 22, 2026. The presentations demonstrate Biodesix capabilities in blood- and tissue-based testing and monitoring across a range of applications.

“Biodesix expertise in test discovery and development, regulatory, reimbursement, and commercialization provides an exceptional level of service for our partners across a range of applications. The AACR presentations showcase basic research through clinical applications and pre-validated assays available for biopharma and life science partners, as well as advancements in our pipeline efforts. The data are reinforced by more than a decade of experience supporting the clinical development and commercialization of new diagnostics and therapeutics,” said Gary Pestano, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Biodesix.

“The depth of experience and success across the Biodesix team, spanning real-world clinical care and cutting-edge research, will be on full display at this year's AACR. It is especially exciting to see our genomic and proteomic technologies, combined with advanced data informatics, translating into meaningful clinical impact in our pipeline product concepts while also fueling strong momentum in our Development Services business as we move into 2026,” said Scott Hutton, CEO, Biodesix.

Tumor & Immune Profiling Expertise

Biodesix oral and poster presentations highlight diverse technology platforms, rapid turn-around times for our clinical tests, and extensive capabilities in immune and tumor profiling using mass spectrometry, Bio-Rad Droplet Digital PCRTM, and Thermo Fisher Ion AmpliSe TM platforms. In addition, Biodesix has validated a new clinical myeloid panel on the Thermo Fisher Ion TorrentTM GenexusTM System. The platform supports an automated clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow and can deliver sequencing results in as little as 24 hours.

Sunday, April 19 | 3PM–5PM PST​ | Oral Presentation | Room 17, Mezzanine Level, Convention Center

​ Title: Real-world analysis of NSCLC* variant-level frequencies from liquid biopsy testing in diverse U.S. populations​

Monday, April 20 | 2PM–5PM PST | Poster Section 41

Poster: 3743. ddPLEX EGFR/KRAS/BRAF: A highly multiplexed droplet digital PCRTM (ddPCRTM) panel for ultra-sensitive NSCLC biomarker detection

Wednesday, April 22 | 9AM–12PM PST​ | Poster Section 39​

Poster: Blood-based proteomic profiling reveals novel biomarkers of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer​

Monday, April 20 | 2PM–5PM PST​ | Poster Section 44​

Title: Performance validation of a next generation sequencing myeloid assay on an integrated nucleic acid purification and sequencing system​

Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Product Pipeline

Another set of presentations highlights a novel, multi-omic approach to MRD monitoring. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will co-present new data on proteomic and genomic biomarkers as well as bioinformatics workflows central to the Biodesix MRD pipeline tests.

Monday, April 20 | 12:30PM | Spotlight Theater B - Sails Pavilion - Conv Ctr

Title: Leveraging Droplet Digital PCRTM* (ddPCRTM) for MRD Detection and Monitoring in Solid Tumors and Heme Malignancies

Tuesday, April 21 | 2PM–5PM PST​ | Poster Section 1​

Poster: 5437. Sensitive detection of rare cfDNA variants utilizing molecular technologies and a novel informatics platform: A combined genomic and proteomic MRD application.​

​Wednesday, April 22 | 9AM–12PM PST​ | Poster Section 45​

Poster: 7828. Development of a comprehensive tumor-informed ctDNA workflow for ultrasensitive molecular residual disease (MRD) detection using diverse tumor profiling inputs​

The full abstracts for Biodesix and a list of all abstracts being presented at the AACR Annual Meeting can be found here.



ddPCRTM technology is a trademark of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Ion TorrentTM Genexus® System and Ion AmpliSeqTM Platform are trademarks of Thermo Fisher Scientific. NSCLC is the acronym for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.



About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world's leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.

Biodesix Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications

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(720) 925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

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(339) 970-2843