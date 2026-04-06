Greek PM Proposes Ban On Ministers Holding Parliamentary Seats After Subsidy Scandal

MENAFN - IANS) Athens, April 6 (IANS) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday proposed an institutional reform banning government ministers from concurrently serving as Members of Parliament, a move aimed at enhancing transparency and modernising state governance.

Under the proposal, which would take effect after the 2027 general elections, any lawmaker appointed to the cabinet would be required to temporarily relinquish their parliamentary seat. The vacancy would be filled by the next eligible candidate on the party's electoral list for the duration of the minister's tenure.

The initiative comes amid an ongoing investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) into the alleged misuse of European Union agricultural subsidies, with several former ministers reportedly mentioned in case files submitted to Greek authorities, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last week, Mitsotakis carried out a cabinet reshuffle. Meanwhile, the Greek parliament is expected to initiate procedures in the coming days to lift the immunity of 11 lawmakers implicated in the investigation.

In a statement, the Prime Minister urged the EPPO to promptly clarify "how many and which individuals" may face prosecution once parliamentary immunity is lifted. He noted that those under scrutiny have the right to defend themselves following what he described as significant personal and political repercussions.

Mitsotakis said the proposed reform forms part of broader efforts to modernize the Greek state and strengthen institutional transparency. "I strive to transform Greece into a modern European state," he said, adding that the measure is intended to address long-standing systemic deficiencies.

Since last year, nearly two dozen former ministers and members of parliament, all affiliated with the ruling New Democracy party, have been named in three criminal case files submitted by the EPPO. The investigation focuses on the alleged mismanagement of farm subsidies between 2019 and 2021.

Following the cabinet reshuffle, the main opposition party, PASOK-KINAL, renewed its call for early elections. The current government's term is scheduled to expire in June 2027.