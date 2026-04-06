Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited


2026-04-06 11:01:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2026 was $81.26 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.1% and 29.6%, respectively. These compare with the 3.9% and 34.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.8% of CGI's net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 15.1% at March 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at March 31, 2026 was $46.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -0.1% and 32.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 20.7%
Energy 18.8%
Information Technology 17.3%
Materials 17.2%
Financials 12.3%
Consumer Discretionary 9.0%
Real Estate 2.8%
Communication Services 1.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 35.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation 5.3%
Celestica Inc. 4.5%
NVIDIA Corporation 4.3%
Cameco Corporation 3.6%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.3%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.2%
Royal Bank of Canada 2.9%
TFI International Inc. 2.8%
Dollarama Inc. 2.8%
Shopify Inc. 2.7%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail:
website:


MENAFN06042026004107003653ID1110947779



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search