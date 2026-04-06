Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
|Industrials
|20.7%
|Energy
|18.8%
|Information Technology
|17.3%
|Materials
|17.2%
|Financials
|12.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.0%
|Real Estate
|2.8%
|Communication Services
|1.2%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 35.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows:
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|5.3%
|Celestica Inc.
|4.5%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.3%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.6%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.3%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.2%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.9%
|TFI International Inc.
|2.8%
|Dollarama Inc.
|2.8%
|Shopify Inc.
|2.7%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail:
website:
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