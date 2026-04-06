Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.8% of CGI's net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 15.1% at March 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at March 31, 2026 was $46.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -0.1% and 32.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2026 were as follows: