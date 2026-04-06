Yuno Launches Payments Concierge: An Always-On AI Agent For Payment Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI agent detects payment issues in real time, automates operations, reduces costs, and improves approval rates across a merchant's entire payment stack

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuno, the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced Payments Concierge at HumanX, bringing autonomous AI directly into payment operations. The launch marks a new chapter for the payments ecosystem: agentic AI that doesn't just connect a merchant's payment stack but continuously optimizes it across performance, cost, and conversion.

For merchants running global payments, small issues compound fast. A single issuer going down can silently decline thousands of transactions before anyone notices. A suboptimal routing rule can bleed revenue for weeks. And pulling the data to understand what happened - let alone fix it - takes hours of manual work. Payments Concierge changes this by turning payment optimization into a continuous, autonomous process.

Payments Concierge is an always-on AI agent that monitors, analyzes, and acts across a merchant's full payment operations. Core capabilities include:



Real-Time Anomaly Detection: Identifies approval rate drops, rejection spikes, and provider outages as they happen, including subtle patterns like a specific issuer silently declining transactions that are nearly impossible to catch manually.

Autonomous Optimization: Goes beyond alerts to take action: adjusting routing rules, enabling or disabling payment providers, and reordering checkout payment methods so the option with the highest approval probability is pre-selected. This improves conversion before a transaction is even attempted. All actions are executed within the merchant's configured permissions and security controls.

Cost-Level Transparency: Surfaces interchange and scheme fees at the transaction level, allowing merchants to understand the true cost of every payment and optimize routing for both performance and cost saving thousands of dollars monthly without sacrificing approval rates.

Instant Reporting and Analysis: Tasks that once required hours of pulling raw data exports, running deep performance analyses, building executive reports, and assembling board-ready presentation decks can now be completed with a single prompt. Whether a payments lead needs a granular data breakdown or a VP needs a polished summary, Payments Concierge delivers it instantly in the right format. Multi-Channel Access: Available through WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, or Slack - meeting payment teams wherever they already work.



Unlike a dashboard or alert system, Payments Concierge carries the full context of a merchant's payment strategy and acts on it. The result is a payments team that spends less time compiling information and reacting to problems, and more time driving growth.

“Payment operations today are mostly reactive with teams finding out something broke after the revenue is already lost,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and co-founder of Yuno.“Payments Concierge is a fundamentally different approach. It's not a smarter dashboard or a better alert. It's an autonomous agent that understands a merchant's entire payment strategy and continuously acts on it. It catches issues humans can't see, optimizes costs humans can't track, and executes changes in real-time. This is what agentic infrastructure looks like for payments.”

Ortega will discuss the future of AI-powered commerce and global payments infrastructure at HumanX on April 7, including leading the roundtable“When AI Becomes the Buyer” and joining the panel“Building Global Financial Infrastructure from the Ground Up.” See the full HumanX agenda at humanx/agenda.

About Yuno

Yuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast-scaling companies. Powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration, including McDonald's, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi. Learn more at .

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